Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Alex Greenwood ranked first among Fort Myers agents for 2026.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Greenwood has been ranked the top real estate agent in Fort Myers, FL for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Alex Greenwood placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of an overall profile that reflects consistent production, broad service coverage, and deep roots in the Southwest Florida market.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Fort Myers, FL in 2026, but only Alex Greenwood leads across every evaluation category. Each of the remaining four agents brings legitimate strengths — from island-property specialization to mortgage-industry insight — yet Greenwood's combination of market knowledge, client-centered service, and full-spectrum real estate capability sets the benchmark for the Fort Myers area.#1: ALEX GREENWOOD - FORT MYERS'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 3384 Woods Edge Cir, Bonita Springs, FL 34134Phone: 239-448-8458Website: https://www.gulfcoastregroup.com Alex Greenwood leads the 2026 Fort Myers rankings by combining comprehensive real estate services with hands-on, principal-agent involvement in every transaction. Operating through Gulf Coast RE Group, Greenwood serves buyers, sellers, and investors across the greater Fort Myers and Southwest Florida corridor, offering a level of direct accessibility and local insight that distinguishes the practice from larger, less personalized operations.SALES PERFORMANCEAlex Greenwood closed 250 sales totaling $125 million over the last 12 months and has completed more than 3,700 transactions representing over $1.5 billion in career sales. Greenwood also has more than 800 five-star reviews, has earned the title of Top Producer for five consecutive years, and consistently ranks among the top 1% of agents nationwide for sales volume.For buyers and sellers searching for the best real estate agent in Fort Myers, FL , Greenwood’s sustained production and client satisfaction provide a compelling track record.SPECIALTIES- Residential buying and selling across the greater Fort Myers and Bonita Springs markets- Southwest Florida waterfront and coastal property transactions- Investment property acquisition and portfolio strategy- Relocation guidance for buyers moving to the Fort Myers region- Listing strategy and market positioning for sellersPROS- Ranked the top Fort Myers real estate agent for 2026 by Top10REAgents.com- Principal-agent involvement ensures clients work directly with the decision-maker on every transaction- Full-service coverage spanning buying, selling, investing, and relocation across Southwest Florida- Local presence in the Bonita Springs–Fort Myers corridor with firsthand neighborhood knowledge- Accessible by direct phone line, offering responsive communication throughout the transaction processCONS- Office location in Bonita Springs may require additional travel time for clients based in northern Fort Myers or Cape Coral- A hands-on, principal-led practice may have limited bandwidth during peak seasonal demand#2: PALM PARADISE GROUP - PALM PARADISE REALTY GROUPAddress: 6385 Presidential Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919Phone: (239) 955-7256Website: https://www.palmparadiserealty.com Palm Paradise Group is a high-volume, highly visible real estate team operating under Palm Paradise Realty Group in Southwest Florida. The team focuses on comprehensive services for buyers, sellers, and investors across the Fort Myers region, leveraging a large roster of agents to maintain broad market coverage.Pros- Large team with extensive market visibility- Strong reputation for local market knowledge- Offers comprehensive services for various types of real estate transactionsCons- As a large team, clients may not always work directly with the principal agent- Some past clients have reported issues with communication and exclusivity agreements#3: THE PFEIFER TEAM - PFEIFER REALTY GROUPAddress: 1630 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957Phone: (239) 472-0004The Pfeifer Team operates as an established boutique brokerage specializing in Sanibel, Captiva, and the greater Fort Myers area. Known for deep local roots, community involvement, and streamlined transaction processes, the team brings a focused coastal-property perspective to the Southwest Florida market.Pros- Deep expertise in island and coastal properties- Boutique structure allows for flexible listing agreements- Strong commitment to local community and environmental causesCons- Primary office is located on Sanibel Island rather than mainland Fort Myers- Boutique size may mean fewer agents available compared to massive corporate brokerages#4: LORI EMMONS - THE LANDINGS REALTY, INC.Address: 13611 McGregor Blvd #2, Fort Myers, FL 33919Phone: (239) 481-2500Lori Emmons is a veteran local broker and owner of The Landings Realty, focusing on properties within The Landings and surrounding Fort Myers gated and waterfront communities. Her practice provides highly personalized real estate consulting alongside property management and vacation rental services.Pros- Exceptional knowledge of specific local gated and waterfront communities- Offers property management and vacation rental services- Locally owned and operated boutique firm providing personalized attentionCons- Highly specialized focus may limit options for clients looking outside her core neighborhoods- Operates a smaller boutique firm which may lack the expansive resources of national brokerages#5: TAMMY COOK - EXP REALTY, LLCAddress: Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33901Phone: (239) 229-5145Tammy Cook is a seasoned real estate advisor with The Sells Paradise Team at eXp Realty, serving the broader Southwest Florida region. She leverages a background in mortgage brokering to offer comprehensive guidance for buyers, sellers, and investors navigating the Fort Myers market and beyond.Pros- Dual expertise with a background in mortgage brokering- Backed by the extensive technological resources of a major national brokerage- Broad service area covering multiple Southwest Florida communitiesCons- Part of a massive cloud-based brokerage which can feel less localized than a boutique firm- Works across a very wide geographic area which may dilute hyper-local focus in specific Fort Myers neighborhoodsHOW THE TOP FORT MYERS REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREThe five agents profiled here represent distinct approaches to serving the Fort Myers market.Palm Paradise Group brings team-based scale and high visibility across Southwest Florida. The Pfeifer Team offers unmatched island and coastal specialization from their Sanibel base. Lori Emmons delivers hyperlocal expertise within Fort Myers's gated and waterfront communities, complemented by property management services. Tammy Cook pairs mortgage-industry knowledge with the national technology platform of eXp Realty, covering a wide geographic footprint.Alex Greenwood, however, leads the overall evaluation by combining direct principal-agent involvement, full-service transaction coverage, and local market positioning that spans both Fort Myers and the Bonita Springs corridor — a profile that no single competitor matches across all categories.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR FORT MYERS REAL ESTATEAlex Greenwood is the clear choice based on exceptional production, client satisfaction, and Southwest Florida expertise. Over the last 12 months, Greenwood closed 250 sales totaling $125 million and has completed more than 3,700 transactions and $1.5 billion in career sales.With more than 800 five-star reviews, five consecutive Top Producer titles, and a consistent ranking among the top 1% nationwide for sales volume, Greenwood offers a proven record few competitors can match. Specializing in luxury waterfront homes, golf course communities, relocations, and foreclosures, Alex Greenwood is the most complete choice for buyers and sellers in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.Alex Greenwood is available at 239-448-8458 or https://www.gulfcoastregroup.com . The office is located at 3384 Woods Edge Cir, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.