Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,908 in the last 365 days.

The House of Pontov: Opens bi-coastal production facilities for Custom Furniture & Millwork

House of Pontovi Palm Beach Atelier

The House of Pontov: Bi-coastal production facilities: S. California & S. Florida.for Custom Masterpieces: Furniture, Millwork

True luxury knows no distance; by bridging our bi-coastal facilities, we unite the finest traditions of master craftsmanship with boundless design potential””
— Stephen Taglianetti, CEO
PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Pontovi identified the need to collaborate with clients whom have bi-coastal needs weather those are custom furniture and millwork solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The House of Pontovi maintains dedicated full time production facilities in Los Angeles, CA, and West Palm Beach, FL, ensuring 100% USA manufacturing and quick lead times.

The multi-disciplinary team serves as a singular point of contact for:

- Custom Furniture Manufacturing: Including sofas, tables, beds, and high-volume hospitality capacity.
- Millwork & Stone: Full-service fabrication and partnership with Altura Tile & Stone.
- Project Management: Comprehensive CADs, renderings, and streamlined lifecycle management/transparency.

The House of Pontovi focus partners ultra luxe builders, interior designers, architects, and procurement firms to overcome challenges like tariffs or vendor delays.

To discuss your next project, contact us at Info@pontovi.com or visit our ateliers in Beverly Hills and Palm Beach.

Success is One Team — Singular Vision — Success is The House of Pontovi.

Website: https://www.pontovi.com/
Design & Furniture: https://www.instagram.com/houseofpontovi/
Home: https://pontovihome.com/
Real Estate Advisory: https://www.pontovi.com/real-estate-advisory
Stone: http://alturastoneandtile.com
Quarry: https://metamarmarble.com/

Trevor Edmond
House of Pontovi
+1 213-733-5928
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The House of Pontov: Opens bi-coastal production facilities for Custom Furniture & Millwork

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.