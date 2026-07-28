The House of Pontov: Opens bi-coastal production facilities for Custom Furniture & Millwork

House of Pontovi Palm Beach Atelier

The House of Pontov: Bi-coastal production facilities: S. California & S. Florida.for Custom Masterpieces: Furniture, Millwork

True luxury knows no distance; by bridging our bi-coastal facilities, we unite the finest traditions of master craftsmanship with boundless design potential”” — Stephen Taglianetti, CEO

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The House of Pontovi identified the need to collaborate with clients whom have bi-coastal needs weather those are custom furniture and millwork solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The House of Pontovi maintains dedicated full time production facilities in Los Angeles, CA, and West Palm Beach, FL, ensuring 100% USA manufacturing and quick lead times.The multi-disciplinary team serves as a singular point of contact for:- Custom Furniture Manufacturing: Including sofas, tables, beds, and high-volume hospitality capacity.- Millwork & Stone: Full-service fabrication and partnership with Altura Tile & Stone.- Project Management: Comprehensive CADs, renderings, and streamlined lifecycle management/transparency.The House of Pontovi focus partners ultra luxe builders, interior designers, architects, and procurement firms to overcome challenges like tariffs or vendor delays.To discuss your next project, contact us at Info@pontovi.com or visit our ateliers in Beverly Hills and Palm Beach.Success is One Team — Singular Vision — Success is The House of Pontovi.Website: https://www.pontovi.com/ Design & Furniture: https://www.instagram.com/houseofpontovi/ Home: https://pontovihome.com/ Real Estate Advisory: https://www.pontovi.com/real-estate-advisory Stone: http://alturastoneandtile.com Quarry: https://metamarmarble.com/

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