The House of Pontov: Opens bi-coastal production facilities for Custom Furniture & Millwork
The House of Pontov: Bi-coastal production facilities: S. California & S. Florida.for Custom Masterpieces: Furniture, Millwork
The multi-disciplinary team serves as a singular point of contact for:
- Custom Furniture Manufacturing: Including sofas, tables, beds, and high-volume hospitality capacity.
- Millwork & Stone: Full-service fabrication and partnership with Altura Tile & Stone.
- Project Management: Comprehensive CADs, renderings, and streamlined lifecycle management/transparency.
The House of Pontovi focus partners ultra luxe builders, interior designers, architects, and procurement firms to overcome challenges like tariffs or vendor delays.
To discuss your next project, contact us at Info@pontovi.com or visit our ateliers in Beverly Hills and Palm Beach.
Success is One Team — Singular Vision — Success is The House of Pontovi.
Website: https://www.pontovi.com/
Design & Furniture: https://www.instagram.com/houseofpontovi/
Home: https://pontovihome.com/
Real Estate Advisory: https://www.pontovi.com/real-estate-advisory
Stone: http://alturastoneandtile.com
Quarry: https://metamarmarble.com/
Trevor Edmond
House of Pontovi
+1 213-733-5928
email us here
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