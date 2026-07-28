DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE NAMES ENDEAVOR BUSINESS MEDIA AND DATA CENTER FRONTIER AS FIRST OFFICIAL MEDIA PARTNER

Landmark partnership amplifies the voice of the digital infrastructure industry as AI accelerates and data centers become the backbone of the modern economy.

It took us 11 years to find the right fit. Endeavor Business Media and Data Center Frontier understand this industry and shares our commitment to elevating the conversations that move it forward.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) today announced Endeavor Business Media and its flagship publication, Data Center Frontier , as the first official media partner in the event's 11-year history.The partnership marks a significant milestone for DCAC, which has grown into one of the digital infrastructure industry's most respected gatherings through relationships, community, and authentic conversations rather than traditional marketing.For more than a decade, DCAC has earned a reputation as the digital infrastructure industry's premier relationship-driven event, bringing together the operators, developers, builders, engineers, investors and innovators responsible for powering the digital age. Working alongside Endeavor Business Media and Data Center Frontier for the first time allows those conversations, and the people behind them, to reach a broader global audience while preserving the community-first culture that has defined DCAC since its beginning."Relationships have always been at the heart of DCAC. That philosophy guided our search for an official media partner just as much as it guides our conference,” said David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live. “It took us 11 years to find the right fit.Endeavor Business Media understands this community from the ground up, and together, we’re stepping up to elevate this dialogue and make sure the rest of the world finally recognizes the critical infrastructure powering their everyday lives."As artificial intelligence accelerates demand for digital infrastructure worldwide, the partnership will help bring greater awareness and visibility to the operators, developers, engineers, contractors, investors, and innovators building the industry's future."Great industries deserve great storytelling," said Matt Vincent, Editor-in-Chief of Data Center Frontier. "DCAC has built one of the most authentic and influential communities in digital infrastructure. We're excited to help bring those conversations to a broader audience and highlight the people building the foundation of our connected world."Now in its 11th year, DCAC has become known as the digital infrastructure industry's "people's conference." Built on relationships rather than transactions, the event continues to unite leaders, innovators and decision-makers influencing the future of data centers, energy, connectivity and AI infrastructure.DCAC USA 2026, Operation: Full Throttle – Forging the 5th Utility and Battling Data Center Misconceptions, will bring together operators, developers, builders, investors, policymakers, and technology leaders for three days of conversations focused on the future of digital infrastructure and the growing role data centers play in modern society.-END-About DCACThe Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of cloud, artificial intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. Since 2015, DCAC has challenged traditional conference models, fostering a movement defined by community, innovation and action. Known as the industry's "anti-conference," DCAC brings together the people building the future of digital infrastructure through authentic dialogue, meaningful relationships and unparalleled networking experiences. Learn more at DCAC-Live.com.About EndeavorB2B EndeavorB2B, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, empowers B2B professionals with the knowledge, connections, and tools they need to succeed. With a portfolio of over 90 trusted media brands and more than 45 in-person events, we reach millions of decision-makers, delivering actionable business intelligence, innovative marketing solutions, and meaningful connections that drive growth.Founded in 2017, EndeavorB2B partners with more than 7,500 clients across key industries to deliver impactful results through timely research, multi-channel content, and strategic marketing services. By fostering connections that spark innovation and accelerate growth, EndeavorB2B equips organizations with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive markets. For more information about EndeavorB2B, visit www.endeavorb2b.com About Data Center FrontierData Center Frontier charts the future of data centers and cloud computing. We write about what’s next for the Internet, and the innovations that will take us there.The data center is our prism. We tell the story of the digital economy through the facilities that power the cloud and the people who build them. In writing about data centers and thought leaders, we explain the importance of how and where these facilities are built, how they are powered, and their impact on the Internet and the communities around them. Data Center Frontier is a publication of Endeavor Business Media, a division of EndeavorB2B. Learn more at https://www.datacenterfrontier.com/

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