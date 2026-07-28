Tacodeli to Open at Tech Ridge later this Year, Marking Eleventh Austin-Area Location

Tacodeli, Katy, TX - opened July 1, 2026

Beloved local taquería brings its signature scratch-made tacos, salsas, queso, margs and community-driven values to Tech Ridge area later this year

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUSTIN, Texas (July 7, 2026) – Tacodeli, the taquería known for its chef-driven approach and commitment to high-quality ingredients, is expanding in Austin with an anticipated opening for later this year. Located at 12705 Center Lake Drive, Austin, TX 78753, this marks Tacodeli’s eleventh location in the Austin area and 17th in the Lone Star State.The new restaurant is located on the north side of Parmer, just east of I-35. It joins a robust trade area anchored by H-E-B, AMC DINE-IN Tech Ridge 10, and over 750,000 square feet of national retail at one of Austin's highest-traffic intersections. Tacodeli will join an all-star breakfast and lunch lineup at the center, with Einstein Bros. Bagels and JuiceLand as immediate neighbors and CAVA anchoring the opposite end — a natural destination for the area's health-conscious, on-the-go workforce.It will offer Tacodeli’s signature menu, including award-winning breakfast tacos made with pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms, in house, scratch-made salsas and carefully sourced proteins such as Texas-raised Akaushi Wagyu beef and premium organic pork from duBreton. A longtime favorite among locals, Tacodeli emphasizes quality without shortcuts, whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner."The Tech Ridge area has been on our radar for a while now,” said Roberto Espinosa, founder of Tacodeli. “We’re excited to finally find a spot that works. Austin has been home to us since day one, so we’re always looking for more of our communities to share our love of tacos with."Rooted in the flavors of Mexico City and shaped by Austin’s food culture, Tacodeli continues to grow by sticking to its founding principles: premium ingredients, thoughtful sourcing and building meaningful relationships — both inside the kitchen and out. Guests can expect breakfast, lunch and dinner options that cater to a wide range of preferences, with organic, vegetarian, vegan and all-natural choices available as well.Tacodeli’s investment in the community extends beyond the kitchen, supporting local nonprofits and community events, such as Team Tacodeli and the MS150 bike ride, while continuing a company culture rooted in accountability, transparency and service.As opening day approaches, Tacodeli fans are encouraged to follow its social channels for sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes content and upcoming promotions. For more information, visit tacodeli.com or follow Tacodeli on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.About TacodeliTacodeli is an Austin-established taquería founded in 1999 by Roberto Espinosa that has a presence across the Lone Star State. Known for its commitment to quality and the freshest ingredients available, Tacodeli has grown to become a beloved restaurant in the Texas culinary landscape with 16 locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano, and Houston. Rooted in Mexican authenticity, Tacodeli offers a unique menu of signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings and award-winning salsas, prepared by hand every day. Tacodeli’s retail products, including their fresh salsas and dips, can be found at Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Kroger, and multiple regional grocery locations. For more information, visit tacodeli.com.

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