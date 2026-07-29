Vitalpoints Opens Long Beach Office, Bringing 24/7 Managed IT and Cybersecurity Support to the Harbor Area

Vitalpoints' fourth LA-area office puts around-the-clock IT and security support minutes from Long Beach's port-driven businesses.

Long Beach companies don't keep bankers' hours, and the port doesn't either. When a freight forwarder's EDI connection drops at 2 a.m., the cost is measured in minutes.” — Mike Glasman, Founder & Managing Director, Vitalpoints IT Services

LONG BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEVitalpoints Opens Long Beach Office, Bringing 24/7 Managed IT and Cybersecurity Support to the Harbor AreaThe Los Angeles IT services firm's fourth office puts around-the-clock support within minutes of the port-driven businesses of Long Beach — logistics operators, healthcare providers, aerospace suppliers, and downtown professional firms.LONG BEACH, Calif. — July 28, 2026 — Vitalpoints IT Services, a Los Angeles managed IT and cybersecurity provider founded in 2014, today announced the opening of its new Long Beach office at 3780 Kilroy Airport Way Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90806. The location is the company's fourth in the Los Angeles area, joining offices in Torrance, Hermosa Beach, and Downtown Los Angeles, and can be reached directly at 562-662-3834.Long Beach business runs around the clock because the port does. Customs brokers, freight forwarders, and logistics operators move cargo data at all hours; healthcare providers balance HIPAA obligations with the EHR systems their clinics depend on; aerospace suppliers are expected to maintain NIST-aligned security controls — and prove it. The new office puts Vitalpoints engineers minutes from Downtown Long Beach, Belmont Shore, Bixby Knolls, and the surrounding business districts, backed by the company's 24/7 support desk."Long Beach companies don't keep bankers' hours, and the port doesn't either," said Mike Glasman, Founder and Managing Director of Vitalpoints. "When a freight forwarder's EDI connection drops at 2 a.m. or a clinic's EHR goes down mid-schedule, the cost is measured in minutes. Having an office here means those minutes are ours to lose — and we don't intend to lose them."From the new location, Vitalpoints delivers its full service line: flat-rate managed IT through its VitalpointsShield program, cybersecurity and compliance support for HIPAA and NIST CSF requirements, cloud and Microsoft 365 management, business Wi-Fi design, and IT strategy for organizations from small nonprofits to multi-site firms.Long Beach businesses can explore local services on the company's Long Beach IT support page or call 562-662-3834 to schedule a free 15-minute discovery call.About VitalpointsVitalpoints IT Services is a Los Angeles managed service provider founded in 2014 by Mike Glasman. From four offices — Torrance, Hermosa Beach, Downtown Los Angeles, and Long Beach — the company provides 24/7 local IT support, cybersecurity, and compliance-focused services to businesses and nonprofits across the LA area on flat-rate monthly pricing. Learn more at www.vitalpoints.net and follow Vitalpoints on LinkedIn and Facebook.Media ContactMike Glasman, Founder & Managing DirectorVitalpoints IT Services310-798-0405hello@vitalpoints.net

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