CENTCOM to Launch 1st Bilateral AI Task Force with UAE

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced an agreement with the United Arab Emirates, July 28, to establish the first bilateral task force focused on accelerating the development of military artificial intelligence applications.

The U.S.-UAE task force, named Task Force Talon Synapse, is scheduled to formally launch in the coming weeks. The Abu Dhabi-based team will consist of approximately 20 American and Emirati personnel with expertise in AI, data, and cybersecurity.

“This will be a historic milestone as we work with one of our most capable regional partners to rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “Together, we and our Emirati partners share a strong commitment to adopting AI applications that will foster innovation at speed and scale.”

Last year, Cooper and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the idea of potentially forming the task force. CENTCOM met with AI industry leaders and Emirati defense officials during a trip to the region last month.

The task force will focus on integrating AI applications for intelligence support, protecting critical infrastructure, and monitoring the regional security environment.