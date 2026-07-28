Orange County Board of Commissioners Appoints Rani Dasi to Fill District 1 Vacancy

During its July 28 meeting, the Orange County Board of Commissioners appointed Rani Dasi to fill the vacant District 1 seat following the passing of Commissioner Jamezetta Bedford on June 21. Dasi has served on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education since 2015 and is currently the vice president of operations and finance at RTI International, an independent scientific research institute located in Research Triangle Park.

The appointment was made in accordance with North Carolina General Statute 153A-27, which governs the process for filling vacancies on the Orange County Board of Commissioners. Under state law, the appointee must be a member of the same political party as the commissioner being replaced and reside in the same district. The Board is also required to consult with the appropriate political party before making an appointment, although it is not bound by the party's recommendation.

Following Commissioner Bedford's passing, the Board discussed the vacancy at its July 9 business meeting and amended its 2026 meeting calendar to add a business meeting on July 28 to consider the appointment. The Board also voted to utilize the Orange County Democratic Party's application process to solicit and review applicants for the position.

The Orange County Democratic Party conducted an open application process and received applications from six eligible District 1 residents:

Rani Dasi

Leah Bergman

Maria Palmer

Pam Hemminger

Renuka Soll

Erik Valera

On July 20, the Orange County Democratic Party's County Executive Committee met to consider the applicants. After deliberation and a weighted vote of its members, the committee recommended Rani Dasi to the Board of Commissioners for appointment.

Following consideration of the recommendation and the appointment process established under state law, the Board voted to appoint Dasi to serve the remainder of Commissioner Bedford's unexpired term.

Chair Jean Hamilton said, "Commissioner Bedford leaves an extraordinary legacy of public service and unwavering dedication to Orange County. While no one can replace her, we are committed to ensuring the residents of District 1 continue to have strong representation during this transition. We appreciate everyone who stepped forward to serve, and we welcome Rani Dasi to the Board. We look forward to working together to continue serving the people of Orange County."

Dasi will take the Oath of Office on a date to be determined.

Under North Carolina law, Dasi will serve through Dec. 7, 2026. A general election will be held on Nov. 4, 2026, to elect a commissioner to a full four-year term representing District 1 through 2030. The Orange County Democratic Party has selected Dasi as its candidate for that seat.

The Board extends its sincere gratitude to all six applicants who expressed a willingness to serve the community during this transition and to the Orange County Democratic Party for conducting an open application process and providing its recommendation in accordance with state law. The Board also honors the lasting legacy of Commissioner Jamezetta Bedford and her many years of dedicated service to the people of Orange County.