Sbarro Celebrates Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Strip Restaurant as Debut Tenant at The Marketplace @ Harmon Corner

Sbarro, LLC Logo Sbarro . The Marketplace @ Harmon Corner

New corporate restaurant demonstrates how the Original XL New York Pizza-by-the-Slice brand continues to expand with innovative footprints

This opening showcases the flexibility of the Sbarro brand. Guests can count on the same handcrafted recipes, premium ingredients and authentic XL New York-style pizza they've loved for generations.” — David Karam, Chief Executive Officer of Sbarro

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sbarro, the Original XL New York Pizza-by-the-Slice brand announces the grand opening of its newest corporate restaurant in Las Vegas featuring an innovative and sleek design. The format demonstrates the continued evolution of the 70-year-old brand.

Located at Harmon Corner on the iconic Las Vegas Strip at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Harmon Avenue, the new 528-square-foot restaurant is the first tenant to debut at The Marketplace @ Harmon Corner—a first-of-its-kind collection of street-level storefronts located directly on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. This premiere location creates a highly efficient footprint designed to serve guests quickly without compromising the handcrafted food and experience Sbarro is known for around the world.

The restaurant will feature Sbarro's signature menu, including XL New York-style pizza-by-the-slice and stromboli. All menu items will be made fresh using Sbarro's made-in-house, hand-stretched dough, topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and the brand's signature San Marzano-style tomato sauce.

"This opening showcases the flexibility of the Sbarro brand." said David Karam, Chief Executive Officer of Sbarro. "Over the past year, Sbarro has opened in venues as diverse as train stations, airports, convenience stores, military bases, universities and casinos as well as our traditional development in malls. In each of these locations, guests can count on the same handcrafted recipes, premium ingredients and authentic XL New York-style pizza they've loved for generations."

"Designing a smaller footprint wasn't about removing capabilities—it was about engineering a restaurant that maintains everything needed to consistently deliver the great Sbarro food quality," said Ivana Heslop, Vice President of Design for Sbarro. "Every piece of equipment was intentionally selected and positioned to maximize operational efficiency while supporting our handmade production process. The result is a compact restaurant that never compromises our promise to deliver the legendary Sbarro New York Pizza experience."

The Marketplace @ Harmon Corner location represents Sbarro's 22nd restaurant in the Las Vegas market.

Developed in partnership with MKTSLVB LLC, the restaurant marks Sbarro's first collaboration with property owners Torino Companies and Flag Luxury Group, and reinforces the company's continued strategy of expanding through flexible restaurant formats capable of serving high-volume destinations.

To commemorate the opening, Sbarro will host a Grand Opening Celebration on September 17th beginning at 10:00 AM PDT inviting guests to experience the brand's iconic XL New York Pizza-by-the-Slice. During the event, Sbarro representatives will be on-site handing out exclusive Sbarro-branded giveaways, and guests can enjoy complimentary Red Bull™ Energy Drink samples while supplies last. The celebration marks another exciting milestone for the brand as it continues expanding its presence through innovative restaurant formats and delivering the authentic New York pizza experience to guests on the go.



About Sbarro, LLC

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the-slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made-from-scratch, hand-stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores, military bases and travel plazas. With a presence in 35 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit www.sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and TikTok, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

About Harmon Corner

Located at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Harmon Corner is a premier retail, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Following a comprehensive transformation, the property has enhanced the guest experience through significant renovations, including the reimagined The Atrium @ Harmon Corner, with refreshed public spaces, new retail and dining concepts, and enhanced pedestrian connectivity. Anchoring this next chapter is The Marketplace @ Harmon Corner—a first-of-its-kind collection of street-level storefronts located directly on the Las Vegas Strip, creating an immersive open-air shopping experience with seamless access to one of the world's busiest pedestrian corridors. Connected to three major pedestrian bridges that welcome more than 30 million visits annually, Harmon Corner serves as a vibrant gateway bringing together visitors and locals with an exciting mix of shopping, dining, entertainment and experiential activations. Home to renowned brands and one of the world's largest LED digital spectaculars, Harmon Corner continues to redefine the modern shopping experience while connecting millions of guests to the energy of Las Vegas. Harmon Corner is owned and developed by Torino Companies and Flag Luxury Group, which together have completed more than $10 billion in leisure, entertainment and retail developments over the past 50 years across gateway markets including Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and Orlando, with an additional $4 billion in projects currently under development. For a full list of tenants and additional information visit www.harmoncorner.com/. For leasing opportunities please contact: Deana Marcello at deana.marcello@colliers.com.

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