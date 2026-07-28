Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Katelyn Warren ranked first among Morristown, TN real estate agents.

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katelyn Warren has been ranked the top real estate agent in Morristown, TN for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Katelyn Warren placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of her overall profile — combining documented production numbers, professional designations, industry recognitions, and a substantial body of verified client reviews.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Morristown, TN in 2026, but only Katelyn Warren leads across every evaluation category. Each of the remaining four agents brings genuine strengths to the market, and any one of them could serve buyers and sellers well. This ranking reflects the full weight of measurable performance data, not subjective opinion.#1: KATELYN WARREN - MORRISTOWN'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 3224 East Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738Phone: (865) 416-2220Website: https://katelyntnrealtor.com/ Katelyn Warren is a top-producing real estate agent with Century 21 Legacy, serving clients throughout Sevier County and the greater East Tennessee region — including Morristown, Dandridge, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Knoxville, and the communities surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains. Her practice spans short-term rental investments, vacation cabins, residential homes, second homes, raw land, and development lots from Douglas Lake to the high-elevation hills of Gatlinburg. That breadth of service, paired with verified production and multiple professional designations, positions her at the top of this evaluation.SALES PERFORMANCEKatelyn Warren has completed 71 career transactions and holds 100 verified client reviews — a volume of documented feedback that few agents in the region can match. She averages more than 50 transaction sides annually and has secured over $7.5 million in sales volume year-to-date in 2025. Her industry recognitions include the Century 21Masters Diamond Award, the Century 21Centurion Award, and Century 21 Quality Service Producer honors.She is the #1 Listing Agent at the Century 21 Legacy Gatlinburg office and holds multiple top-five rankings for sales and listings at that office. Katelyn has been named a FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent in Morristown, TN, as well as in Dandridge, TN, White Pine, TN, and Gatlinburg, TN. She is ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Gatlinburg, TN in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings.Katelyn Warren holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), and Military Relocation Professional (MRP) designations — credentials that validate her ability to handle complex transactions for diverse buyer profiles. Her record makes her the best real estate agent in Morristown, TN by every measurable standard in this evaluation.SPECIALTIES- Short-term rental investment properties and vacation cabins near the Great Smoky Mountains- Residential homes and second-home purchases across East Tennessee- Raw land sales and development lots from Douglas Lake to Gatlinburg- Military relocations through the MRP designation- Buyer representation with ABR certification and seller representation with SRS certification- Luxury lodge and high-value property transactionsPROS- Verified production averaging more than 50 transaction sides per year with over $7.5 million in recent annual sales volume- 100 verified client reviews reflecting consistent satisfaction across listing, buying, and land transactions- Multiple industry recognitions including the Century 21Masters Diamond Award, Centurion Award, and 2026 RealTrends #1 ranking in Gatlinburg, TN- Three professional designations (ABR, SRS, MRP) covering buyer, seller, and military relocation needs- Broad regional coverage spanning Morristown, Dandridge, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, and Knoxville- Direct personal contact at (865) 416-2220 for responsive communication throughout transactionsCONS- Office is based in Gatlinburg rather than directly in Morristown, which may require additional travel time for some showings- High transaction volume could occasionally mean coordinating schedules during peak market periods#2: RHONDA SAMS - CRYE-LEIKE PREMIER REAL ESTATEAddress: 365 E Economy Rd, Morristown, TN 37814Phone: (423) 312-9905Website: rhondasamsetnrealtor.comRhonda Sams is a Morristown native and established agent with Crye-Leike Premier Real Estate. She guides buyers and sellers through the East Tennessee market with expertise in both residential and investment property sales. Her local roots and Graduate, REALTOR Institute designation give her a well-regarded standing in the area.Pros- Deep local knowledge as a Morristown native- Handles both residential and investment properties- Holds the Graduate, REALTOR Institute designationCons- Operates as a solo agent, which may limit availability- Covers a broad geographic area, potentially diluting hyper-local focus#3: CRYE-LEIKE PREMIER REAL ESTATE TEAM - CRYE*LEIKE PREMIER REAL ESTATEAddress: 365 E Economy Rd, Morristown, TN 37814Phone: (423) 312-9919The Crye-Leike Premier Real Estate Team provides full-service assistance throughout the Lakeway region of East Tennessee. As a multi-agent team with a prominent local presence, they handle a wide array of transactions ranging from residential and luxury homes to lakefront properties, new construction, and land.Pros- Offers the combined availability and resources of a full team- Covers a diverse range of property types including lakefront and new constructionCons- Clients may not always work with the same primary agent throughout the transaction- High volume can sometimes lead to a less personalized boutique experience#4: BOBBY-JOE KRAMPS - REMAX REAL ESTATE TENPhone: (423) 258-2114Bobby-Joe Kramps is a real estate agent affiliated with Remax Real Estate Ten in Morristown, Tennessee. He assists clients with residential transactions across the local market and surrounding communities, and he is known for maintaining a solid review reputation among past clients.Pros- Backed by a well-known national brokerage brand- Maintains a strong track record of positive client feedbackCons- Operates as a solo agent- Lacks a heavily promoted specialized niche compared to some local competitors#5: AMY SHRADER - RE/MAX REAL ESTATE TENPhone: (423) 748-8811Amy Shrader is a highly recognized agent with Re/Max Real Estate Ten who specializes in lakefront and luxury properties across East Tennessee. She is known for strategic marketing, strong communication, and a focus on properties around Cherokee, Douglas, and Norris Lakes, giving her a distinct niche in the resort and luxury segment.Pros- Deep specialization in lakefront and luxury properties- Highly decorated top-producer with extensive marketing strategies- Holds multiple professional real estate designationsCons- Heavy focus on luxury and lakefront properties might make her less accessible for entry-level buyers- High demand could mean she is juggling multiple clients at onceHOW THE TOP MORRISTOWN REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents evaluated here bring legitimate strengths to the East Tennessee market, but they differ in positioning, scope, and verified performance. Rhonda Sams offers the advantage of being a Morristown native with deep local roots.The Crye-Leike Premier Real Estate Team provides the bandwidth of a multi-agent operation covering lakefront, luxury, and new construction. Bobby-Joe Kramps delivers a straightforward residential focus backed by a well-known national brand. Amy Shrader carves out a distinct niche in lakefront and luxury properties around the region's major lakes.Katelyn Warren, however, leads the overall evaluation by combining 71 career transactions, 100 verified client reviews, multiple Century 21 production awards, a 2026 RealTrends #1 ranking in Gatlinburg, TN, and three professional designations — all while covering the widest service range, from short-term rental investments and vacation cabins to raw land and military relocations. No other agent in this comparison matches that combination of documented production, credentialed specialization, and client-verified results.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR MORRISTOWN REAL ESTATEWhile each agent in this evaluation brings meaningful strengths to the Morristown market, Katelyn Warren is the clear choice because she offers the strongest overall combination of documented production, verified client satisfaction, professional credentials, and regional versatility. She averages more than 50 transaction sides annually, has secured over $7.5 million in sales volume year-to-date in 2025, and has earned 100 verified client reviews. Together, those figures demonstrate both a high level of activity and a consistent record of service.Warren also has the credentials to support buyers and sellers with a wide range of needs. Her Accredited Buyer's Representative designation reflects specialized buyer-representation training, while her Seller Representative Specialist designation strengthens her ability to guide property owners through pricing, marketing, and negotiations. Her Military Relocation Professional designation adds another level of expertise for military members and their families.Her service range further separates her from the other agents evaluated. Warren works with residential homes, second homes, short-term rental investments, vacation cabins, raw land, development lots, and luxury lodge properties throughout Morristown and the broader East Tennessee region. Her Century 21Masters Diamond Award, Centurion Award, Quality Service Producer honors, and 2026 RealTrends #1 ranking in Gatlinburg provide additional evidence of her performance and industry standing. This combination of measurable production, strong client feedback, specialized credentials, recognized achievements, and broad property expertise makes Katelyn Warren the most complete choice for Morristown-area buyers and sellers in 2026.Katelyn Warren is available at (865) 416-2220 or https://katelyntnrealtor.com/ . The office is located at 3224 East Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

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