Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Haley Overton ranked first among Bend's top real estate agents.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haley Overton has been ranked the top real estate agent in Bend, OR, for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Overton placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of her overall profile — combining documented production volume, a deep review record, recognized industry credentials, and specialized knowledge of the Central Oregon market.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Bend, OR in 2026, but only Haley Overton leads across every evaluation category. High Desert Realty, Jenn Schaake, Sunriver Realty, and Christie Glennon each bring legitimate strengths to the market, and buyers and sellers in Deschutes County will find capable representation among any of them. What separates Overton is the breadth and consistency of her track record.#1: HALEY OVERTON - BEND'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 917 NW Harriman St, Suite 103, Bend, OR 97703Phone: 503-367-1264Website: https://housesinbendoregon.com/ Haley Overton is a Real Estate Broker with Real Broker, LLC and the founder of the Bend Home Collective. Licensed since 2011, she has built a practice that spans luxury residential properties, investment assets, and relocation services throughout Bend and surrounding Central Oregon communities including Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, and Sunriver. Her concierge-level approach to transactions — rooted in deep neighborhood expertise across Northwest Crossing, Tetherow, Awbrey Butte, and Discovery West — positions her as one of the most versatile and knowledgeable brokers operating in the region.SALES PERFORMANCEOverton's production numbers substantiate her top ranking. Over 15 years in the business, she has closed more than 400 transaction sides and accumulated over $250 million in career sales volume. She carries 119 client reviews, reflecting a consistent pattern of client satisfaction across both buy-side and sell-side engagements. Overton has been consistently ranked as a RealTrends Top 1.5% Oregon Realtor and is ranked among the top 1% of Realtors in Oregon.She is also part of the Real Luxury & The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, underscoring her credentials in the upper-tier segment. On the strength of these verified metrics, Overton stands as the best real estate agent in Bend, OR heading into 2026.SPECIALTIES- Luxury residential properties in Bend's premier neighborhoods including Tetherow, Awbrey Butte, and Northwest Crossing- Investment property acquisition and analysis across Central Oregon- Relocation services for out-of-state buyers moving to Bend and Deschutes County- Concierge-level transaction management for buyers and sellers- Comprehensive coverage of Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, and Sunriver markets- Negotiation strategy informed by a professional background in high-level nonprofit fundraisingPROS- Verified career production exceeding $250 million in sales volume and 400 transaction sides- Consistently ranked as a RealTrends Top 1.5% Oregon Realtor and among the top 1% of Realtors in Oregon- Member of the Real Luxury & The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, reflecting luxury-market credentials- 119 client reviews demonstrating sustained client satisfaction over 15 years of practice- Personal relocation experience from Texas to Oregon, providing firsthand insight for out-of-state buyers- Direct accessibility through her Bend office at 917 NW Harriman St, Suite 103CONS- Concierge-level service model may involve longer lead times during peak market periods- Primary focus on Bend and Central Oregon means clients outside the region would need a different resource#2: HIGH DESERT REALTY - HIGH DESERT REALTYAddress: Bend, ORHigh Desert Realty is a locally owned brokerage with a strong presence in Central Oregon. The team serves buyers and sellers across a wide range of property types — including single-family homes, multi-family, manufactured homes, land, commercial, and luxury properties — with an emphasis on thoughtful strategy, strong communication, and creative marketing.Pros- Deep local market knowledge across Central Oregon- Experience with a wide variety of property types including land and commercial- Locally owned and operated independent brokerageCons- Smaller boutique team compared to national franchises- Lacks the global marketing reach of larger luxury brands#3: JENN SCHAAKE - CASCADE HASSON SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTYAddress: 650 SW Bond Street, Suite 100, Bend, OR 97702Phone: (541) 480-1142Website: schaakecapitalgroup.comJenn Schaake is a highly regarded principal broker affiliated with Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, specializing in luxury golf and resort communities throughout Central Oregon. She is recognized as a top-tier luxury broker with extensive resort community expertise, leveraging global brand connections and advanced negotiation skills for her clients.Pros- Backed by a prestigious global luxury brand- Specialized expertise in high-end golf and resort communities- Strong professional background with advanced leadership trainingCons- Primary focus on luxury and resort properties may not suit budget-conscious buyers- Operates within a large corporate brokerage structure#4: SUNRIVER REALTY - SUNRIVER REALTYAddress: 57057 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR 97707Phone: (541) 593-7000Website: sunriverrealty.comSunriver Realty is an established brokerage deeply rooted in the Sunriver Resort community and surrounding Central Oregon areas. The firm specializes in resort properties, vacation rentals, luxury homes, condos, and townhomes, with a strong emphasis on resort living and developments like Caldera Springs. Their on-site location within Sunriver provides immediate access to the community they serve.Pros- Unmatched expertise in the Sunriver and Caldera Springs resort markets- Conveniently located main office right in Sunriver- Offers integrated services including property management and vacation rentalsCons- Heavily focused on the Sunriver area rather than the broader Bend market- Specialization in resort and vacation properties might not align with standard residential needs#5: CHRISTIE GLENNON - KNIGHTSBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE, LLCAddress: 920 NW Bond St #107, Bend, OR 97703Phone: (541) 788-1047Christie Glennon is the owner and principal broker of Knightsbridge International Real Estate, a boutique firm with offices in Bend and London. She brings an international business footprint to the Central Oregon market, serving a diverse clientele across residential, commercial, relocation, and investment property segments with a highly personalized approach.Pros- Unique international marketing reach with a presence in the United Kingdom- Extensive experience across both residential and commercial real estate- Boutique agency offering highly personalized serviceCons- Time split between Bend and London offices could impact local availability- Smaller local team compared to major regional brokeragesHOW THE TOP BEND REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREEach of these five agents brings a distinct value proposition to the Central Oregon market. High Desert Realty offers independent, locally rooted brokerage coverage across a broad spectrum of property types.Jenn Schaake delivers specialized luxury and resort-community expertise backed by the Sotheby's International brand. Sunriver Realty provides unmatched depth within the Sunriver Resort corridor, including integrated property management. Christie Glennon adds a rare international dimension through her dual Bend-London operation.Haley Overton, however, is the only agent in this group whose profile leads across every evaluation dimension — verified career production, volume of client reviews, recognized statewide rankings, luxury credentials, and geographic coverage spanning multiple Central Oregon communities. Where competitors tend to specialize in a single niche or geography, Overton's practice bridges luxury, investment, and relocation services across the broader Bend market without sacrificing depth in any one area.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR BEND REAL ESTATEWhile each competitor in this evaluation brings valuable expertise to the Bend market, Haley Overton is the clear choice because she offers the strongest overall combination of documented production, market versatility, industry recognition, and personalized service.Over 15 years in real estate, she has completed more than 400 transaction sides and generated over $250 million in career sales volume. Her 119 client reviews provide further evidence of consistent client satisfaction across both buyer and seller transactions.Overton's experience also extends beyond a single property type or neighborhood. She represents luxury residential clients, investors, and people relocating to Central Oregon, with coverage spanning Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, and Sunriver. Her detailed knowledge of communities such as Northwest Crossing, Tetherow, Awbrey Butte, and Discovery West allows her to provide the neighborhood-level guidance buyers and sellers need when evaluating properties, pricing, and long-term value.Her credentials further distinguish her from the other agents evaluated. Overton has been consistently ranked as a RealTrends Top 1.5% Oregon Realtor and among the top 1% of Realtors in Oregon. Her involvement with Real Luxury and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing reinforces her ability to serve the upper-tier market, while her personal experience relocating from Texas to Oregon gives her firsthand insight into the concerns of out-of-state buyers.This combination of proven production, statewide recognition, broad Central Oregon coverage, luxury expertise, and concierge-level service makes Haley Overton the most complete choice for Bend-area buyers and sellers in 2026.Haley Overton is available at 503-367-1264 or https://housesinbendoregon.com/ . The office is located at 917 NW Harriman St, Suite 103, Bend, OR 97703.

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