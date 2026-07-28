Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach Joins Dine Out Lauderdale 2026 With Exclusive Prix-Fixe Menus
The Brazilian steakhouse will offer a $35 lunch and a $60 Full Churrasco dinner experience from August 1 through September 30.
Presented annually by Visit Lauderdale, Dine Out Lauderdale invites locals and visitors to discover the diversity of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s culinary scene through specially curated prix-fixe menus and dining experiences.
For this year’s program, Adega Gaucha has created a $35 Lunch Experience and a $60 Dinner Experience, each designed to showcase the restaurant’s Southern Brazilian flavors, signature hospitality, and authentic Gaucho traditions.
The Lunch Experience, available Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, begins with access to Adega Gaucha’s Gourmet Table, featuring more than 50 selections, including signature salads, charcuterie, hot dishes, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Our lunch operating hours during Dine Out Lauderdale will be as follows:
$35 Lunch | Fri: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Sat & Sun: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The main course features a 10-ounce picanha, Adega Gaucha’s signature Brazilian cut, expertly grilled and served with crispy fried yuca. The experience concludes with a traditional Brazilian caramel flan.
During dinner hours, guests can enjoy Adega Gaucha’s Full Brazilian Churrasco Experience for $60 per person. The experience features a continuous rotation of more than 17 premium fire-roasted cuts, carved tableside by Gaucho chefs.
Dinner also includes the restaurant’s expansive Gourmet Table and a choice of Brazilian caramel flan, cheesecake, or key lime pie for dessert.
“Dine Out Lauderdale is an invitation for longtime guests and first-time visitors to experience the craftsmanship behind authentic Brazilian churrasco,” said Elthon Figueiredo, Proprietor and General Manager of Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach. “We created two distinct menus that reflect the versatility of Adega Gaucha—from a polished lunch centered on picanha to a complete evening of fire-roasted cuts, tableside service, and warm Gaucho hospitality.”
Located in the heart of Deerfield Beach, Adega Gaucha combines traditional rodízio-style dining with refined service and an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere. Its glass-enclosed churrasco grill allows guests to see Gaucho chefs prepare premium meats over an open flame, while the Gourmet Table provides a wide variety of fresh, seasonal, and Brazilian-inspired accompaniments.
The restaurant also offers a curated wine selection, handcrafted cocktails, a full-service bar, and private dining spaces for celebrations, corporate gatherings, and group events.
No ticket or program registration is required to enjoy the Dine Out Lauderdale menus. Reservations are strongly recommended, particularly for Friday lunch and weekend dinner service. Prices exclude applicable taxes and gratuity.
Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach is located at 240 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441.
For menus, complete terms, and reservations, visit:
https://adegagaucha.com/offers/dine-out-lauderdale-deerfield-beach/
ABOUT ADEGA GAUCHA
Inspired by the Gauchos who worked the ranches and plains of Southern Brazil, Adega Gaucha reimagines the Brazilian steakhouse experience by combining authentic churrasco traditions with the comfort, service, and sophistication of contemporary fine dining.
Founded in Orlando in 2021, Adega Gaucha currently operates restaurants in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach. Across its locations, the company remains committed to premium ingredients, fire-roasted meats, heartfelt Brazilian hospitality, and memorable experiences centered around the table. The company will expand to Dunwoody in Georgia in the first quarter of 2027 with a new 250-plus-seat restaurant at Twelve24, 1224 Hammond Drive in Dunwoody.
240 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 · (754) 346-4455 · deerfield@adegagaucha.com · Monday : 5 pm – 9:00 pm. Tuesday – Thursday : 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm.
For more information, visit https://adegagaucha.com.
Elthon Figueiredo
Adega Gaucha
+1 754-346-4455
email us here
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