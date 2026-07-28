All Dogs Unleashed Dallas Warns Downtown Dog Owners of Hot Pavement Risk on Summer Sidewalks

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Downtown asphalt can reach 135 degrees when the air hits 86, and the Ervay Street office is urging high-rise owners to test surfaces before every walk.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed is urging downtown Dallas dog owners to rethink their walking routine as summer surface temperatures turn city sidewalks into a hidden hazard. From its office at 211 N Ervay Street, the company is reminding high-rise and apartment residents that the asphalt and concrete they cross every day can run far hotter than the air, and that the damage to a dog's paws can happen in about a minute.The numbers surprise most owners. When the air temperature reaches 77 degrees, asphalt in direct sun can climb to 125 degrees. At 86 degrees, dark pavement has been measured at 135 degrees or higher. The American Kennel Club advises that once the air hits 85 degrees, the ground may be too hot to walk a dog safely, and veterinary sources note that paw pads can begin to burn after roughly 60 seconds of contact with a 125-degree surface.Downtown dogs face a sharper version of the problem than their suburban counterparts. Most live in towers and lofts with no yard, so every bathroom break and every walk happens on heat-absorbing concrete and asphalt, often during the midday hours when owners step out between meetings. Brick plazas and even artificial turf hold heat too, leaving few genuinely cool surfaces in the urban core.The fix starts with a test that takes seven seconds. "On an 86-degree afternoon, downtown asphalt can reach 135 degrees. If you cannot hold the back of your hand on the sidewalk for seven seconds, your dog should not be walking on it," said Travis Lux, Co-Founder and President of All Dogs Unleashed Dallas and a 2016 PSA National Champion in obedience training.Beyond the hand test, the company points owners toward a handful of practical adjustments. Walk early, before 10 a.m., or later in the evening after 6 p.m., when surfaces have had a chance to cool, though dark asphalt can hold heat well past sunset. Stick to shaded routes and grassy strips where downtown landscaping allows. Watch for limping, refusing to walk, licking or chewing at the paws, and redness or blistering on the pads, all signs to move to a cool surface and rinse the paws with cool water right away.Reliable leash manners make hot-weather walks safer and shorter, which is where training intersects with summer safety. A dog that heels, holds a place command, and comes when called can be moved off a scorching crosswalk quickly and walk with purpose during the narrow cool-weather windows. All Dogs Unleashed works with downtown owners on exactly that kind of real-world control through its in-home and board and train programs.The company notes that paw protection is only one part of summer care, and it encourages owners to watch for broader heat stress and to keep fresh water available before and after every outing.All Dogs Unleashed is a Dallas-Fort Worth dog training, boarding, and grooming provider serving downtown Dallas from its Ervay Street office, with services including board and train, private lessons, boarding, refresh training, grooming, and in-home training grounded in obedience and positive behavior modification. The team backs its training with lifetime follow-up support for every client. Learn more at https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 211 N Ervay St STE 300-B, Dallas, TX 75201Phone: (214) 807-1462Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/

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