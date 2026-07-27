Trump’s new 50% tariff on some Canadian goods could shake Maine businesses

New tariffs on some Canadian goods could roil Maine’s markets if they go into effect as planned next month, experts say. The new import taxes were ordered by President Donald Trump last week. The U.S. will charge a 50% tax on the value of a wide range of goods from Canada, from wine to paper products to hockey equipment, beginning Aug. 19. Trump has used tariffs extensively since his second term as both bargaining chips in trade negotiations and as a revenue generator; he’s long called himself “a tariff man.”

The new tariffs won’t directly impact Maine’s biggest category of imports from Canada — energy — but could send shockwaves through exhausted supply chains that Mainers feel in their wallets. And the law Trump invoked to implement the new duties is as yet untested, meaning the president’s push could be challenged in the courts.

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