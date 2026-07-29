CoreMap Announces Oversubscribed Series C Financing Led by Medtronic to Advance Next-Generation AF Mapping Platform

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreMap, Inc., a medical technology company developing advanced tools to improve the treatment of atrial fibrillation (“AF”), announced the closing of its $37 million Series C financing. The oversubscribed round was led by Medtronic and included participation from existing and new investors, reflecting strong confidence in the company and the need for more precise, data-driven tools to guide AF ablation.

“The successful completion of this financing is a significant milestone for CoreMap,” said Sarah Kalil, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CoreMap. “AF remains one of the most significant unsolved challenges in electrophysiology, and physicians need better data to guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes. This investment provides the resources to accelerate CoreMap's next-generation AF mapping platform’s time to market. This financing enables us to continue pursuing that vision with urgency and purpose."

“CoreMap is addressing one of the critical unmet needs in AF treatment with a differentiated technology platform and strong clinical support,” said Chris Eso, Global Head of Corporate and Business Development, M&A and Ventures at Medtronic. “We are excited to support Sarah and the CoreMap team as they advance the company through its next stage of growth.”

Kalil added, “Our goal is simple: to provide electrophysiologists a clearer understanding of AF so they can deliver more targeted, personalized treatment. We are grateful for the support of our investors and energized by the opportunity ahead.”

About CoreMap

Founded in 2016, CoreMap is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, focused on advancing the diagnosis and treatment of atrial fibrillation. Through its proprietary high-density mapping technology and advanced data analytics platform, CoreMap is developing an electrophysiology mapping system designed to provide physicians with AF ablation guidance based on large data sets of highly accurate electrical activation data.

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