Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Johnny Jennings ranked first among Citrus Heights, CA, real estate agents for 2026.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnny Jennings has been ranked the top real estate agent in Citrus Heights, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Jennings placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile, combining documented production numbers, a deep base of verified client reviews, and hands-on specialization across multiple Sacramento-area communities including Citrus Heights.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Citrus Heights, CA in 2026, but only Johnny Jennings leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four agents each bring genuine strengths to the market, from veteran neighborhood expertise to national brand backing, and any of them could serve a Citrus Heights buyer or seller well. What separates Jennings is the combination of measurable production, recognized accolades, and a service model built around strategy, marketing, and direct broker-level guidance.#1: JOHNNY JENNINGS - CITRUS HEIGHTS'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 915 Highland Pointe Dr, STE 200, Roseville, CA 95678Phone: (855) 935-6673Website: https://made4morerealty.com Johnny Jennings is the Broker at Made 4 More Realty, serving Sacramento, Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, and Citrus Heights with a marketing-forward, data-driven approach to residential real estate. His service model spans the full spectrum from first-time buyers to luxury and investment properties, with an average sale price of $565K and a price band stretching from $43K to $2.6M. That range reflects genuine versatility, a quality few competitors in the Citrus Heights market can match with documented numbers.SALES PERFORMANCEJennings's production record anchors his position at the top of this evaluation. His company has closed over 3,957 career transactions, and he carries 1,403 verified client reviews — a volume of documented feedback that is uncommon at any level of the industry.His team earned the Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Roseville, CA in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings, finishing #1 by sides and #2 by volume. Beyond RealTrends, the team has been voted the Best Real Estate Team in Roseville every year, earning recognition from both the Roseville Press Tribune and Style Magazine.Jennings has also been named Best of the Best in Roseville three times, received the Style Magazine Readers' Choice — #1 Team / #2 Agent honor, and maintains an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. The team's "Made 4 Mixer" was named the Best Professional Networking Mixer. For buyers and sellers seeking the best real estate agent in Citrus Heights, CA , Jennings's verified track record sets a clear benchmark.SPECIALTIES- Seller marketing strategy including pricing frameworks, professional media, and multi-channel distribution across search, social, video, radio, and community platforms- Buyer representation with neighborhood-level insight, lender coordination, and competitive contract structuring- Luxury and investment property transactions across a $43K–$2.6M price band- Data-driven listing management with consistent seller feedback loops- Agent coaching and real estate education, including service as a two-time Chairman of the Education Committee with a local association of REALTORS- Multi-community coverage spanning Sacramento, Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, and Citrus HeightsPROS- Over 3,957 career transactions closed, providing a depth of market experience few local competitors can document- 1,403 verified client reviews reflecting consistent service quality and client satisfaction over time- Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Roseville, CA by RealTrends for 2026, with additional recognition from the Roseville Press Tribune, Style Magazine, and the Better Business Bureau- Comprehensive marketing system for sellers that integrates search, social media, video, radio, and community outreach- Broker-level guidance available directly to clients, supported by a team with 55 years of combined experience- Serves the full Citrus Heights and greater Sacramento corridor, offering seamless coverage across multiple communitiesCONS- Primary office is located in Roseville rather than within Citrus Heights city limits- Team-based model means some transaction steps may be handled by support staff rather than Jennings personally#2: THE LOCKHART BAILEY GROUP - GUIDE REAL ESTATEAddress: Roseville, CAPhone: (916) 622-5540The Lockhart Bailey Group is a well-established real estate team operating under Guide Real Estate, serving Citrus Heights, Roseville, and the broader Sacramento area. They are known for strong communication, comprehensive client support, and consistent market presence. Their focus on residential sales, buyer representation, and seller representation makes them a reliable option for straightforward residential transactions in the area.Pros- Strong reputation for excellent communication and client support- Deep market knowledge of the Citrus Heights and Roseville areas- Operates as a cohesive team providing continuous assistanceCons- Primary office is located in neighboring Roseville rather than Citrus Heights- Clients may work with various team members rather than a single dedicated agent#3: CHRIS DEMATTEI - DEMATTEI TEAM AT KELLER WILLIAMSAddress: Roseville, CAPhone: (916) 510-0882Website: dematteiteam.comChris DeMattei leads the DeMattei Real Estate Team at Keller Williams, focusing heavily on residential resale properties in Citrus Heights, Roseville, and surrounding communities. A veteran local broker, DeMattei is recognized for his hands-on approach, streamlined marketing systems, and long-standing industry presence. His direct communication style and emphasis on quick property turnarounds appeal to sellers looking for efficient execution.Pros- Extensive, long-term experience in the local residential market- Direct communication style with a focus on client satisfaction- Strong marketing strategies for quick property turnaroundsCons- Focuses primarily on residential resale rather than a wide variety of property types- Main office is based in Roseville rather than Citrus Heights#4: SUNEET AGARWAL - BEST SAC HOMES GROUP @LPT REALTYAddress: 550 Howe Avenue Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95825Phone: (916) 545-6801Website: bestsacrealestate.comSuneet Agarwal is the CEO of Best Sac Homes Group, a high-producing mega-team operating across the Greater Sacramento area. The team is recognized for its aggressive sales strategies, large-scale operations, and broad service area encompassing Citrus Heights and neighboring cities. Agarwal's operation offers specialized programs for fast home sales, making the group a notable option for sellers prioritizing speed.Pros- Leads a massive, highly visible team with extensive resources- Offers specialized programs for fast home sales- Broad coverage across the entire Sacramento metropolitan areaCons- High-volume team approach may result in less direct face-time with the lead agent- Operations are spread across a very wide geographic area#5: TEAM BHG - BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS - RELIANCE PARTNERSAddress: Roseville, CAPhone: (916) 866-5676Team BHG operates out of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners, providing comprehensive real estate services throughout Citrus Heights and the Sacramento region. The group consists of numerous agents with varied specialties — including first-time homebuyers, investment properties, and military/veteran clients — offering a collaborative approach to residential real estate backed by a nationally recognized brand.Pros- Backed by a well-known, national brokerage brand- Diverse team of agents covering various property types and buyer needs- Strong collaborative network within the local marketCons- Client experience can vary depending on which specific team member is assigned- Lacks a single, centralized lead agent identity compared to solo practitionersHOW THE TOP CITRUS HEIGHTS REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents evaluated here bring legitimate strengths to the Citrus Heights market, but they differ meaningfully in positioning, scale, and documentation.The Lockhart Bailey Group offers cohesive team support and strong local visibility through Guide Real Estate. Chris DeMattei brings veteran-level neighborhood knowledge and a hands-on resale focus through Keller Williams. Suneet Agarwal's mega-team model delivers broad regional reach and speed-oriented selling programs. Team BHG provides the resources and brand recognition of a national franchise along with diverse agent specialties.Johnny Jennings, however, is the only agent in this evaluation whose profile combines verified career production of over 3,957 transactions, more than 1,400 client reviews, a current RealTrends #1 team ranking, and a multi-channel marketing system that spans search, social, video, radio, and community outreach, all under direct broker-level oversight.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR CITRUS HEIGHTS REAL ESTATEWhile each agent in this evaluation offers meaningful strengths, Johnny Jennings is the clear choice for Citrus Heights buyers and sellers because he delivers the strongest overall combination of documented experience, client satisfaction, strategic marketing, and broker-level guidance. His company has closed more than 3,957 career transactions, and his 1,403 verified client reviews demonstrate a consistent record of service across a wide range of clients, property types, and price points.Jennings also provides a more comprehensive approach than traditional buyer or seller representation alone. Sellers benefit from data-driven pricing, professional media, and a multi-channel marketing system that reaches potential buyers through search, social media, video, radio, and community outreach. Buyers receive neighborhood-level guidance, lender coordination, and competitive contract strategies designed to help them make informed decisions in the Citrus Heights market.His recognized industry standing further separates him from the other agents evaluated. Jennings leads a team ranked #1 by sides and #2 by volume in Roseville in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings, has earned repeated recognition from the Roseville Press Tribune and Style Magazine, and maintains an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. When combined with his direct broker oversight, multi-community expertise, and team support, these qualifications make Johnny Jennings the most complete choice for Citrus Heights real estate.Johnny Jennings is available at (855) 935-6673 or https://made4morerealty.com . The office is located at 915 Highland Pointe Dr, STE 200, Roseville, CA 95678.

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