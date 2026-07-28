Opportunity for in-person public meeting on planned improvements in Columbia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is currently designing safety improvements for several intersections in Columbia. Enhancements are planned for 2027 on Missouri Route 763 (College Avenue) at University Avenue and Rollins Street and Boone County Route B (Paris Road) at East Brown Station Road.

Planned upgrades include reconfiguring the right-turn lanes and upgrading the left-turn signals at Paris Road and East Brown Station Road, upgrading the left-turn signals at College Avenue and University Avenue, and adding a westbound left-turn lane and upgrading the left-turn signals at College Avenue and Rollins Street.

Maps, preliminary plans, and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection during an online meeting and comment period this fall. Any person affected by this project may request that an in-person public meeting be held in regard to the proposed improvements. Such a meeting would be held in fall 2026. Requests for an in-person public meeting shall be in writing and must be submitted to the District Engineer at 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City MO 65102, before Aug. 11, 2026.

For more information about this or other MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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