American Authors Now Living in Italy Earn National Recognition for Children's Book, EscapePeas

Read-Aloud Picture Book EscapePeas Awarded Certified Great Read

Playful Space Adventure Celebrated for Inspiring Persistence, Teamwork, and Creative Problem Solving

A delightfully silly adventure that teaches children the power of persistence .... Setbacks don't define us.” — Reading With Your Kids

VICENZA, VENETO, ITALY, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's authors Dr. Sam and J.L. McCreedy are proud to announce that their imaginative picture book, EscapePeas, has been named a Certified Great Read (CGR) by the nationally recognized Reading With Your Kids Podcast.

The Certified Great Read designation is awarded to children's books that excel in storytelling while strengthening family connections through shared reading experiences. Each recipient undergoes a comprehensive review process and is recognized for delivering meaningful value to children, parents, educators, and caregivers.

In its official review, Reading With Your Kids praised EscapePeas as "a delightfully silly adventure that teaches children the power of persistence," celebrating the book's imaginative storytelling, laugh-out-loud humor, memorable characters, and encouraging message about overcoming life's unexpected challenges.

Set among the stars, EscapePeas follows a civilization of highly advanced space peas whose lives are turned upside down after their spaceship is pulled toward a black hole. Forced to abandon ship, the tiny travelers unexpectedly crash-land on Earth—in the middle of a pea field in Lumignano, Italy—where they encounter unfamiliar landscapes, surprising obstacles, and countless adventures. Through creativity, cooperation, and determination, the peas discover that even when life doesn't go according to plan, remarkable new opportunities can emerge.

"Children are naturally drawn to the humor, colorful illustrations, and playful wordplay," said Jed Doherty (Jedlie), host of the Reading With Your Kids Podcast. "But what makes EscapePeas truly special is the message waiting beneath the laughter. The story reminds young readers that setbacks don't define us. When we work together, keep thinking, and refuse to give up, we often discover that home and belonging can be found in the most unexpected places."

The review also highlighted the book's educational value, noting the engaging back matter that includes fascinating pea facts, vocabulary-building resources, and downloadable activities that extend the reading experience into classrooms and homes.

"We wrote EscapePeas to encourage children to laugh, imagine, and embrace challenges with curiosity," said the authors. "We're honored that Reading With Your Kids recognized the heart behind the adventure and the positive message we hoped families would take away from the story."

EscapePeas is a humorous, read-aloud picture book by Dr. Sam and J.L. McCreedy that follows a group of adventurous space peas after an unexpected landing on Earth. Filled with colorful illustrations, clever rhymes, memorable characters, and educational resources, the story encourages children to embrace creativity, teamwork, and persistence when facing life's unexpected detours.

About the Authors

Dr. Sam and J.L. McCreedy, former residents of New Hampshire, have spent two decades traveling the globe while working professionally in different countries. Dr. Sam is a veterinarian-turned-family-medicine-doctor, while J.L. McCreedy is an attorney who traded writing legal briefs for stories. They currently live in Italy where Dr. Sam works for the U.S. Army. EscapePeas (Lexile® 550L) is their second picture book collaboration, and has recently earned a Purple Dragonfly Book Award as well. Their first collaboration, Theodore, The Sloth Who Wants to Race (Lexile® 650L), has been named a Mom’s Choice Book Award Gold winner and Creative Child Magazine’s 2024 Book of the Year Award Winner. Both picture books feature themes of resilience, friendship and utilizing creativity to overcome obstacles. Formats for purchase can be found on Amazon, PenelopePipp.com, JLMcCreedy.com and wherever books are sold online.

About the Reading With Your Kids Podcast

Hosted by Jed Doherty (Jedlie), the Reading With Your Kids Podcast has become one of the world's leading family literacy podcasts. Through conversations with award-winning authors, educators, scientists, entertainers, and literacy advocates, the show inspires parents, grandparents, teachers, and caregivers to make reading together a joyful part of family life.

Media Contact

Dr. Sam & J.L. McCreedy

https://JLMcCreedy.com

author@jlmccreedy.com

https://www.instagram.com/jlmccreedy

https://www.instagram.com/authordrsam

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