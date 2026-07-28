Colorado Springs-Based Ivory Ridge Custom Construction Brings Expert Craftsmanship to Custom Builds and Renovations

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Colorado Springs custom construction firm delivers on-time, on-budget results for residential and commercial clients across Colorado and beyond

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivory Ridge Custom Construction , a full-service construction and renovation company, is serving residential and commercial property owners across the Colorado Front Range and beyond with a comprehensive range of custom building, renovation, and commercial tenant finish services. Led by owner and project manager Sam Gregory, the company has built a reputation for delivering projects on time, within budget, and above client expectations, a commitment that defines every project the team undertakes.What distinguishes Ivory Ridge Custom Construction from other Colorado Front Range contractors is the company's integrated approach to project management. Rather than managing disconnected subcontractors, clients work with a focused team that oversees every aspect of the project from initial planning through final walkthrough. This model reduces delays, keeps costs predictable, and gives property owners a single point of accountability throughout the entire construction process.Sam Gregory, owner of Ivory Ridge Custom Construction, said the approach developed directly from the demands of high-level custom projects in competitive construction markets."Every project has its own set of challenges, whether it is a custom home build that requires careful coordination across multiple trades or a commercial tenant finish with a tight move-in deadline," said Sam Gregory, Owner of Ivory Ridge Custom Construction in Colorado Springs, CO . "Having a team that understands the full scope of construction and is committed to managing every detail means we can solve problems as they arise instead of passing them off to another contractor."Ivory Ridge Custom Construction's service portfolio includes custom home builds, residential renovations, commercial tenant finishes, and a range of construction and remodeling projects for both residential and commercial clients. Superintendent Aaron Frank brings a lifetime of construction experience to every project, having grown up in the family construction business and worked as an estimator before joining Ivory Ridge. His field knowledge and attention to detail ensure that every phase of each project is executed with precision.The company operates with a clear client commitment: on-time delivery, financial predictability, and quality that exceeds expectations. Property owners working with Ivory Ridge report a construction process that is smooth and efficient, with clear communication at every stage.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction serves clients in Colorado Springs, Denver, Monument, and throughout the Colorado Front Range.Property owners and businesses interested in custom construction, renovation, or commercial build-out services in the Colorado Springs and Front Range area can learn more at ivoryridgecc.com or call (719) 426-1130.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction is a custom construction and renovation company serving residential and commercial clients across the Colorado Front Range. Led by owner Sam Gregory and superintendent Aaron Frank, the company specializes in custom home builds, residential renovations, and commercial tenant finish projects. Ivory Ridge Custom Construction is committed to delivering every project on time, within budget, and above client expectations. For more information, visit https://ivoryridgecc.com/ ###Media ContactIvory Ridge Custom ConstructionAddress: 7222 Commerce Center Dr Suite 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80919Phone: (719) 426-1130Website: https://ivoryridgecc.com/

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