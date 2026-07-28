Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has identified the remains of Kristen Galvan, a Houston-area teen who went missing in January 2020 after becoming a victim of human trafficking. Her case remained unsolved until Attorney General Paxton launched an advanced DNA investigation.

In November 2022, Office of the Attorney General’s (“OAG”) Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit received a request for assistance from the Missouri City Police Department regarding unidentified human remains recovered on January 29, 2020. An autopsy and anthropological examination determined the victim was a female between 13 and 18 years old and the apparent victim of a homicide. Missouri City Police Department attempted to identify the remains, but their condition prevented the development of a STR profile, making advanced DNA testing necessary.

The OAG Cold Case Unit worked closely with the University of North Texas, ultimately developing a mitochondrial DNA profile that provided investigators with initial leads. Because the case involved a juvenile, the OAG Cold Case Unit partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”). The Doe Network also assisted in this case and, due to their databases and volunteer worker-driven research, was instrumental in discovering that the remains may be tied to Galvan. While initial investigations revealed that the remains could possibly be Galvan’s, further and more advanced testing needed to be done.

Over the past year, the OAG Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit and NCMEC have collaborated extensively. Advanced forensic investigative genetic genealogy work, conducted with Bode Technology and Astrea Forensics, resulted in the positive identification of the victim as Kristen Galvan. Galvan went missing from Montgomery County and was just 15 years old at the time of her disappearance.

“I launched my Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit to secure justice for victims and to provide closure to families whose lives have been forever changed by violent crime,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Right now, I ask every Texan to join me in praying for Kristen Galvan’s family during this unimaginably difficult time. My office will continue to work on cases with agencies and law enforcement across the state on behalf of innocent victims and their loved ones.”

Specific case details cannot be released at this time due to the open and ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information regarding Kristen Galvan is encouraged to contact the OAG Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at [email protected]. Anonymous tips are welcome.