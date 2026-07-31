Adega Gaucha Joins Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining 2026 in Orlando and Kissimmee
The Brazilian steakhouse will serve a $60 three-course prix-fixe dinner at both Central Florida locations from August 16 through September 30.
Created for guests searching for a distinctive Magical Dining experience in Orlando or Kissimmee, the limited-time menu brings together Brazilian-inspired flavors, premium ingredients and Adega Gaucha’s polished yet welcoming hospitality. Both locations will offer the same menu throughout the restaurant’s participation in the annual Central Florida dining program.
The experience begins with unlimited access to Adega Gaucha’s signature Gourmet Table. Featuring more than 50 selections, the table includes fresh signature salads, charcuterie, seasonal fruits and vegetables, hot dishes and Brazilian-inspired accompaniments.
For the main course, guests may choose from three entrées:
A 10-ounce filet mignon served with rice and sautéed mushrooms;
Australian lamb, featuring two double-bone chops served with Provence fries and garlic-sautéed spinach; or
Risotto ai Frutti di Mare, a black seafood risotto prepared with octopus, four garlic jumbo shrimp and calamari.
Dessert choices include New York-style cheesecake with strawberry sauce, creamy key lime pie or traditional caramel flan.
“Magical Dining gives us an opportunity to share the warmth of Brazilian hospitality through a menu created for discovery, celebration and meaningful community impact,” said Ricardo Oliveira, founder and CEO of Adega Gaucha. “Whether guests join us in Orlando or Kissimmee, we want every course to feel generous, memorable and true to the spirit of gathering around the table.”
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, presented by Orlando Health, is celebrating its 21st year in 2026. The destination-wide program features more than 180 participating Orlando-area restaurants offering three-course dinners at fixed price points of $40 or $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
The program also connects dining with community impact. In 2026, $2 from every $60 Magical Dining meal will benefit OCA — Opportunity, Community, Ability — an organization that supports individuals with autism and other developmental differences and their families. Visit Orlando will also support six additional nonprofits serving communities throughout Orange County.
Adega Gaucha’s two participating restaurants give residents and visitors convenient options on both sides of the region. The Orlando restaurant is located near International Drive, the Orange County Convention Center and Orlando’s major attractions. The Kissimmee restaurant is located along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, minutes from the Walt Disney World Resort area and many of Central Florida’s vacation communities.
At both locations, guests experience a modern interpretation of Southern Brazilian dining in an elegant, approachable setting. Adega Gaucha is known for authentic churrasco traditions, premium fire-roasted meats, a generous Gourmet Table, tableside hospitality, curated wines and handcrafted cocktails. The restaurants also welcome birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, family gatherings, corporate dinners and private events.
The Magical Dining menu is available at:
Adega Gaucha Orlando
8204 Crystal Clear Lane, Suite 1700
Orlando, FL 32809
+1 407-250-4455
Adega Gaucha Kissimmee
7804 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee, FL 34747
+1 321-245-5555
Reservations are strongly recommended, especially for weekends and peak vacation periods. Guests should request the Magical Dining menu upon arrival. The $60 price excludes tax and gratuity.
To view the complete menu, terms, and reservation links, visit:
https://adegagaucha.com/offers/magical-dining/
About Adega Gaucha
Inspired by the Gauchos who worked the ranches and plains of Southern Brazil, Adega Gaucha reimagines the Brazilian steakhouse experience by combining authentic churrasco traditions with the comfort, service and sophistication of contemporary dining.
Founded in Orlando in 2021, Adega Gaucha operates restaurants in Orlando, Kissimmee and Deerfield Beach, Florida. The company will expand to Georgia in the first quarter of 2027 with a new 250-plus-seat restaurant at Twelve24, 1224 Hammond Drive in Dunwoody, featuring fire-roasted meats, a Gourmet Table, a premium wine program, patio seating, and private event spaces. Across its locations, Adega Gaucha remains committed to premium ingredients, authentic churrasco traditions, genuine Brazilian hospitality, and memorable experiences centered around the table.
For more information, visit https://adegagaucha.com/.
Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
+1 407-250-4455
email us here
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