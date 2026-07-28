Florida GOP Joins RNC to Defend Florida’s Proof-of-Citizenship Law

Last night, the Florida GOP joined the Republican National Committee in filing a motion to intervene as defendants in UnidosUS et al. v. Cord Byrd et al. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, defending Florida’s documentary proof-of-citizenship requirements under H.B. 991, the Florida SAVE Act.

The lawsuit seeks to block key provisions of the law requiring applicants registering to vote to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The Florida GOP and the RNC argue these protections help preserve election integrity, maintain accurate voter rolls, and ensure that only eligible citizens participate in Florida elections.

“Florida’s SAVE Act is a commonsense law that helps ensure only eligible U.S. citizens are registering to vote,” said Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power. “Floridians deserve confidence that every legal vote is counted and that our elections are protected from unlawful voting. The Florida GOP is proud to stand alongside the RNC in defending this law and will continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections and the rights of every eligible voter.”

The Florida GOP will continue working to defend Florida’s election laws and ensure the state’s elections remain secure, transparent, and worthy of the public’s trust.

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