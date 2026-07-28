Assurance Financial Ranked No. 85 Among Louisiana's Top 100 Private Companies

Recognition underscores Assurance Financial’s dedication to excellence and long-term growth

This recognition reflects the trust our customers, business partners and communities place in us every day, and we're grateful to everyone who has contributed to our continued success.” — Kenny Hodges, president and chief executive officer of Assurance Financial

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurance Financial , a leading full-service residential mortgage lender, is proud to announce that it has been named No. 85 on Business Report’s Top 100 Private Companies in Louisiana for 2025.The Top 100 Private Companies ranking recognizes the largest privately held businesses based on annual revenue. Compiled by Business Report, the list is developed through extensive research that includes company outreach, industry databases, public records and trusted business sources to verify or estimate each company's most recent fiscal year revenue. The rankings reflect a comprehensive evaluation process designed to identify Louisiana's leading private companies and provide a reliable snapshot of the state's business landscape."Being recognized among Louisiana's Top 100 Private Companies is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the dedication, hard work and integrity of our entire team," said Kenny Hodges, president and chief executive officer of Assurance Financial. "For more than two decades, we've remained committed to helping families achieve homeownership while building a company rooted in strong relationships, exceptional service and sustainable growth. This recognition reflects the trust our customers, business partners and communities place in us every day, and we're grateful to everyone who has contributed to our continued success."“As we've grown over the years, our commitment to delivering a personalized experience for every customer has never changed," said Steve Ward, President of Assurance Financial. "We believe homebuyers deserve more than just a loan—they deserve a team that takes the time to understand their goals, communicate every step of the way and build lasting relationships. That people-first approach has been a defining part of our culture and a key contributor to our continued success.”The company's relationship-driven approach has remained central to its culture throughout its growth. As Assurance Financial has expanded its footprint, it has continued to prioritize personalized service, responsive communication and individualized guidance. That people-first approach continues to shape the customer experience and contribute to the company's long-term success.The recognition further reinforces Assurance Financial's position as one of Louisiana's leading private companies and reflects the organization's continued growth, financial strength and commitment to serving customers with excellence. As the company continues to expand its reach, Assurance Financial remains dedicated to helping more families achieve homeownership while creating a lasting impact in the communities it serves.About Assurance FinancialAssurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve homeownership through personalized lending solutions and exceptional customer service. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the company serves communities across the United States through a network of experienced mortgage professionals committed to delivering a seamless and supportive home financing experience.

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