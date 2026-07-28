Board of Commissioners Notice of Public Hearing

Written by Alamance County Webmaster on July 28, 2026 . Posted in Announcements, Commissioners, Community, County News, General News, Public Information Office, Website Announcements.

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALAMANCE

Please take notice that the Alamance County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 17th, 2026 at 6:30 PM to consider the following:

1. MORATORIUM ON DATA CENTERS

This public hearing will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 2nd floor, at 1SE Court Square, Graham, NC 27253. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Disabled persons with a special request for assistance, please contact the ADA Coordinator at (336)-570-4032, 48 hours prior to the meeting during normal business hours.

This 28th day of July, 2026

Jenni Brown

Clerk to the Board