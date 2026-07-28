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Board of Commissioners Notice of Public Hearing

Written by Alamance County Webmaster on . Posted in Announcements, Commissioners, Community, County News, General News, Public Information Office, Website Announcements.

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA 

COUNTY OF ALAMANCE 

Please take notice that the Alamance County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 17th, 2026 at 6:30 PM to consider the following: 

1. MORATORIUM ON DATA CENTERS 

This public hearing will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 2nd floor, at 1SE Court Square, Graham, NC 27253. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Disabled persons with a special request for assistance, please contact the ADA Coordinator at (336)-570-4032, 48 hours prior to the meeting during normal business hours. 

This 28th day of July, 2026 

Jenni Brown 
Clerk to the Board 

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Board of Commissioners Notice of Public Hearing

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