Charlie by Matthew Zink Celebrates National Underwear Day With 30% Off

an emblem of timeless sophistication, clean design, and modern luxury in men’s fashion

Charlie by Matthew Zink celebrates National Underwear Day on August 5 with 30% off luxury men’s underwear designed for comfort and confidence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury men’s underwear brand invites fans to celebrate confidence, comfort and exceptional Italian craftsmanship on August 5

Underwear is usually the first thing you put on in the morning, yet it rarely gets the attention it deserves. This National Underwear Day, Charlie by Matthew Zink is celebrating the confidence that starts with a great pair—and offering shoppers 30% Off to mark the occasion.

Observed each year on August 5, National Underwear Day began in 2003, created by online retailer Freshpair to celebrate underwear as an everyday essential, as well as the comfort and confidence it can bring. Since then, it has grown into a moment to embrace personal style, body confidence, and give this often-overlooked wardrobe staple the recognition it deserves.

For Charlie, underwear has always been a central focus—celebrated for the way it brings comfort, quality, confidence, and personal style together.

Luxury Fabrics Designed for Everyday Confidence

Charlie underwear is printed and crafted in Italy using premium fabrics chosen for their softness, breathability, stretch, and shape retention. The collection features refined essentials and standout statement styles, crafted from materials such as:

Italian cotton with elastane, delivering natural breathability, an ultra-soft feel and flexible two-way stretch.

Italian ribbed cotton, providing comfortable structure, softness and a close, flattering fit.

Lightweight Italian MicroModal, known for its smooth texture, luxurious softness and breathable comfort.

MicroModal-elastane blends, offering lightweight support, flexibility and a fit that moves naturally with the body.

From classic briefs and trunks to bikinis, thongs, and prints, every Charlie design combines comfort, confident style, and a sculpted fit that holds its shape over time. We make and print Charlie fabrics in Italy with carefully chosen materials to deliver exceptional quality and fit.

Celebrate National Underwear Day With 30% Off

On August 5, shoppers can celebrate National Underwear Day by visiting charliebymz.com and enjoying 30% off.

Charlie fans are invited to celebrate on Instagram with pride and confidence. Put on your favorite pair, show off your new look, and tag #Charliefan for a chance to be featured by the Charlie community.



About Charlie by Matthew Zink

Charlie by Matthew Zink is an upscale men’s lifestyle label featuring designer underwear, swimwear, activewear, ready-to-wear clothing, leather accessories, and fragrance. Recognized for bold, self-assured cuts, high-end Italian fabrics, and a unique take on modern masculinity, Charlie crafts styles that honor the physique while blending comfort, craftsmanship, and personal expression.

Explore the collection at charliebymz.com and follow Charlie on Instagram @charliebymz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.