Soft Tissue Repair Market to Reach USD 20.33 Bn by 2031 on Advanced Repair Tech Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Soft Tissue Repair Market to register a CAGR of 4.62% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the soft tissue repair market size is estimated at USD 16.23 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 20.33 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market continues to benefit from the rising incidence of sports injuries, increasing prevalence of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Technological advancements in fixation devices and biomaterials, coupled with increasing adoption of advanced surgical techniques, are supporting market growth across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The report highlights that healthcare providers continue to focus on improving surgical outcomes, reducing recovery time, and enhancing patient mobility, creating sustained demand for soft tissue repair solutions.Soft Tissue Repair Market Key Growth FactorsRising Incidence of Sports Injuries and Musculoskeletal DisordersThe growing number of sports-related injuries, ligament tears, tendon ruptures, and rotator cuff injuries continues to drive demand for soft tissue repair procedures. Increasing participation in sports and recreational activities, combined with an aging population susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders, is encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced repair technologies that improve patient recovery and long-term clinical outcomes.Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical ProceduresHealthcare providers are increasingly adopting minimally invasive surgical techniques that help reduce hospital stays, postoperative complications, and recovery times. Continuous advancements in arthroscopic procedures and fixation technologies are supporting broader adoption of soft tissue repair devices across orthopedic and sports medicine specialties.Continuous Innovation in Repair Devices and BiomaterialsManufacturers continue introducing advanced suture anchors, fixation systems, biologic grafts, and regenerative repair technologies designed to improve procedural efficiency and tissue healing. Ongoing product innovation and expanding clinical applications are supporting market growth across multiple soft tissue repair indications."As demand for soft tissue repair solutions continues to evolve across orthopedic and sports medicine applications, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and key factors influencing future demand," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Soft Tissue Repair Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMay 2026: Smith+Nephew announced continued growth in its Sports Medicine Joint Repair business, supported by increasing adoption of the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant, Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor, and the ongoing rollout of the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant. The update reflects continued innovation in soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine applications.June 2026: Johnson & Johnson MedTech continued advancing its soft-tissue surgery portfolio through the OTTAVA robotic surgical system, supporting soft-tissue procedures such as hiatal hernia repair and other general surgeries. The development highlights the industry's ongoing investment in robotic-assisted soft tissue surgery and procedural efficiency.Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation InsightsBy ProductTissue Fixation DevicesSuture AnchorsSutures & StaplesInterference ScrewsCyanoacrylate & Fibrin GluesTissue MatrixSynthetic MeshBiologic / Hybrid MeshOther ProductsBy ApplicationOrthopedics & Sports MedicineDental RepairHernia RepairBreast ReconstructionSkin & Burn RepairOther ApplicationsBy End UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)OthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaSoft Tissue Repair Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedural volumes, increasing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic procedures, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers.Europe maintains a significant market position, driven by rising demand for sports medicine procedures, growing adoption of advanced soft tissue repair technologies, and continued investments in orthopedic care.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising participation in sports activities, and improving access to advanced surgical procedures continue to support market growth across the region.The Soft Tissue Repair Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/soft-tissue-repair-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/soft-tissue-repair-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/soft-tissue-repair-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/soft-tissue-repair-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/soft-tissue-repair-market?utm_source=einpr Soft Tissue Repair Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the soft tissue repair market as moderately competitive, with leading medical device manufacturers focusing on product innovation, biologic repair technologies, minimally invasive surgical solutions, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence. Competition is influenced by product performance, clinical outcomes, surgeon preference, regulatory compliance, and expanding application areas across orthopedic, hernia, and sports medicine procedures. Companies continue to invest in advanced fixation devices, tissue reinforcement materials, and regenerative technologies to improve patient recovery and procedural efficiency.Soft Tissue Repair Market Key Companies• Johnson & Johnson MedTech• Medtronic plc• Smith+Nephew plc• Stryker Corporation• Arthrex Inc.• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Baxter International Inc.• CONMED Corporation• Boston Scientific CorporationDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the soft tissue repair market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/soft-tissue-repair-market Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Vascular Plugs Market - The vascular plugs market is expected to grow from USD 265.94 million in 2026 to USD 351.05 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of vascular disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing adoption of embolization techniques across healthcare facilities.Demineralized Bone Matrix Market - The demineralized bone matrix market is projected to expand from USD 1.39 billion in 2026 to USD 1.85 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.94%. Market growth is supported by the increasing number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries, rising incidence of bone-related disorders, and growing use of bone graft substitutes in regenerative procedures. Surgical Glue Market - The surgical glue market is estimated to grow from USD 3.28 billion in 2026 to USD 4.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by increasing surgical procedure volumes, rising preference for effective wound closure solutions, and expanding use of tissue adhesives in minimally invasive and advanced surgical applications.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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