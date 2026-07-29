Dickinson Publishing Group Releases Infernal Tramps by Alex Grass

Cover Art for Infernal Tramps

Be careful when reading Infernal Tramps by Alex Grass. The experience is akin to a late-night bus ride, where the only seat available is at the very back, next to a ranting, raving stranger.” — Patrick Barb⬩author of Night of the Witch-Hunter and Abducted

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Grass may have published four previous horror novels, but his new short story collection Infernal Tramps: Tales of Weird Terror makes his earlier work look tame.Readers can expect to encounter a bizarro cast of characters, from a five-hundred-year-old woman who abducts and punishes men who are rude to her, to a homeless alcoholic who recovers an exoskeletal baby discarded next to abandoned railroad tracks, to a woman facing the freakish consequences of being implanted with an experimental plastic surgery device.The collection is varied, ranging from vignettes to novelettes. But according to Publisher's Weekly, these "Tales of Terror" all have a common thread: "Each story explores the perils of vanity, the violence of vengeance, and the disturbing pangs of hunger—for justice, carnal satisfaction, and even human flesh."The author's background is as eclectic as his writing. Alex Grass has worked in construction, attended mortuary school, driven cars in an auto auction, and attended law school on scholarship before, in his words, "eventually cracking up and doing a three month stint in rehab."It's possible that the author's once-chaotic life has left its imprint on his work.Or so The Rad Bookcase's review would lead you to think: "Alex Grass's brain is a casserole of gory, unsettling madness."For interviews, covers and/or author photographs, contact the author directly: alex@dickinsonpublishinggroup.comFor more information, visit: www.infernaltramps.com

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