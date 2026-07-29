EsportsBetting.com Group announces relaunch with new data-led editorial focus and community features

Gianfranco Capozzi, CEO & Founder | EsportsBetting.com Group

The relaunch brings a new data-led & community-focused approach to EsportsBetting.com, along with a unique brand personality across social and video platforms.

Our goal with EsportsBetting.com is to create a platform that brings together editorial authority, data-led content and community participation” — Gianfranco Capozzi, CEO & Founder of the EsportsBetting.com Group

MALTA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EsportsBetting.com Group has announced that its flagship website, EsportsBetting.com, has been relaunched. The site now offers visitors a more detailed platform, with industry-leading coverage of major competitive gaming titles, streaming and esports betting.The relaunched website has original coverage from an experienced editorial team, and combines it with a data-led approach and immersive community features that allow esports fans to follow teams, players, matches and tournaments in an interactive online environment.EsportsBetting.com will utilize this data-first approach in team-versus-team pages and match-led posts, as well as publishing industry news and providing expert analysis across popular esports titles including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, VALORANT, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty and Fortnite.The community features available at the relaunch include user predictions, moderated forums and first-hand contributions - allowing readers to participate directly in discussions around major matches, teams and tournaments.The relaunch has been spearheaded by Gianfranco Capozzi, CEO and Founder of the EsportsBetting.com Group, alongside Content Strategist Luke Warr and Lead Esports Editor Wasif Ahmed. They are supported by a multiregional team of journalists, analysts and content creators delivering specialist coverage across esports, gaming and esports betting.The team behind the relaunch brings more than 30 years of combined experience across esports media and esports betting. Capozzi has worked in the esports betting sector for more than 10 years, including previously serving as a Malta-based Director of Esports, and co-founding several esports betting platforms.Warr brings five years of experience in esports betting content operations, including work across esports and virtual sports products. Ahmed, a nominee for Esports Journalist of the Year at the 2021 Esports Awards, has more than seven years of experience covering competitive gaming and the wider esports industry.Speaking about the relaunch, Gianfranco Capozzi said:“Our goal with EsportsBetting.com is to create a platform that brings together editorial authority, data-led content and community participation. Over the past year, we have built a team with a strong foundation in esports journalism. Bringing that expertise to EsportsBetting.com gives us the opportunity to create a more complete and engaging destination for esports audiences and betting fans.”Wasif Ahmed added:“EsportsBetting.com will not simply be a traditional news site. The plan is to combine editorial coverage with useful real-time data, match-focused content and community features that reflect how esports fans actually follow teams, players and tournaments today.Community conversations regularly surface important stories, concerns and perspectives that traditional coverage can overlook. Our role is to identify those discussions, verify the underlying information and develop them into structured, balanced and useful journalism.”The new platform is designed to place a stronger emphasis on community-led storytelling. This includes exploring subjects being discussed across different gaming communities, providing independent and balanced perspectives, and applying editorial oversight to turn those conversations into informative stories that appeal to a wider audience.Luke Warr, Content Strategist at EsportsBetting.com, said:“Esports is not one audience gathered in one place. It is a fragmented ecosystem made up of different games, regions, platforms and fan cultures, each with its own language and way of following competition.Some fans want detailed written analysis, while others discover stories through short-form video, social posts, live match pages, statistics or community discussions. Our strategy is to serve those different behaviours and connect the formats without weakening the accuracy or editorial standards behind the information.”This approach comes at a time when trust in news is under increasing pressure. The Reuters Institute’s 2026 Digital News Report found that only 37% of respondents across 48 markets trust most news most of the time.EsportsBetting.com will apply clear editorial standards across its reporting, data-led analysis, op-eds and community contributions. These standards include source verification, transparent corrections, clear labelling of opinion and commercial content, and moderation safeguards designed to keep community participation informed, relevant and constructive. Readers can add EsportsBetting.com as a preferred source on Google to help ensure they don’t miss the latest esports news, analysis and community stories.The new-look EsportsBetting.com will also introduce a dedicated esports-facing personality across social media and video platforms to distribute stories, react to industry developments and engage directly with esports communities.

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