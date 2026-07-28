As Businesses Embrace Artificial Intelligence, Human AI Governance Operating System Puts Humans in Charge

HAI-GOS, pronounced hay-eye-goes, gives organizations documented Human Accountability, so a Human always stays responsible for how AI is used at work.

We believe people will increasingly prefer to do business with Human-friendly organizations. Human.First.Always.” — Sam Yates, CEO and Founder, HAI-GOS

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence is becoming part of everyday business operations. From writing reports and analyzing data to customer service, software development, and decision support, AI is changing how organizations work.For many leaders, however, one critical question remains unanswered:Who is responsible for AI in the workplace?Boards of directors, regulators, insurers, customers, business partners, and employees increasingly expect organizations to demonstrate responsible Artificial Intelligence practices. Yet, many organizations still lack consistent policies, documented oversight, and clear accountability for how AI is selected, approved, used, reviewed, and documented.To help address that challenge, Sam Yates, Founder and CEO of HAI-GOS , has announced the launch of the Human AI Governance Operating System, pronounced "hay-eye-goes," a proprietary process and dashboard, that helps organizations put Humans in charge of the oversight, decisions, and accountability surrounding organizational AI use."Artificial intelligence has become a normal part of business," Yates said. "Organizations have spent decades establishing policies and oversight for finance, safety, privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance. Artificial intelligence requires the same level of organizational attention."Rather than focusing only on artificial intelligence systems, HAI-GOS addresses the policies, Human Review processes, executive reporting, accountability assignments, incident procedures, and documentation surrounding their use on an ongoing basis.Through a structured Governance Assessment , HAI-GOS helps leaders identify the AI tools being used across the organization, understand where and how they are being used, determine areas requiring additional oversight, assign Human Accountability, and establish a practical roadmap for improvement.Results are presented through the HAI-GOS Governance Dashboard, giving executive leadership a clear view of organizational readiness, identified obligations, accountability assignments, oversight activity, and improvement priorities. Independent review and audit processes can also help organizations demonstrate adherence to the HAI-GOS framework."Organizations are not necessarily looking for more technology," Yates said. "They are looking for confidence that artificial intelligence is being used responsibly, consistently, and with appropriate Human Accountability. HAI-GOS gives them a practical structure for keeping Humans responsible for the decisions, actions, and outcomes influenced by AI."Operating under the guiding principle Human.First.Always., HAI-GOS brings together organizational assessment, executive reporting, governance policies, Human Review, certification, operational guidance, incident response, and continuous improvement within one single structured program."Whether an organization has 50 employees or 5,00, responsible AI begins with understanding how artificial intelligence is being used and who is responsible for its use," Yates said. "HAI-GOS evaluates organizations according to the AI they use and the oversight surrounding it, rather than simply judging them by company size."Yates said increasing public concern about uncontrolled or poorly documented AI use is also creating an opportunity for organizations to distinguish themselves."People want to know that a real Human remains responsible when artificial intelligence affects their information, their opportunities, or the services they receive," he said. "We believe people will increasingly prefer to do business with Human-friendly organizations. HAI-GOS gives organizations a practical way to demonstrate that commitment."HAI-GOS is currently accepting inquiries from organizations interested in establishing formal Human AI Governance programs and participating as Charter Members during its initial launch.About HAI-GOSHAI-GOS, pronounced "hay-eye-goes," stands for the Human AI Governance Operating System.Developed to help keep Humans in charge of organizational AI oversight and accountability, the patent-pending system helps organizations establish, document, measure, and continually improve Human AI Governance through structured assessments, ongoing documentation, executive reporting, governance policies, Human Review, certification, incident response, and operational guidance.Founded by communications strategist Sam Yates and headquartered in Stuart, Florida, HAI-GOS operates under one guiding principle: Human.First.Always.For additional information, visit haigos.ai.

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