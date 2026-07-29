Next Level Medical Expands to Corpus Christi After Securing More Than 5,000 Covered Lives Before Opening First Clinic

Next Level Medical Operates over 45 Clinics Across Major Texas Cities

Driven by strong employer demand, Next Level Medical's first Corpus Christi clinic will expand access to integrated care for employers, employees, and families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of transforming employer-sponsored healthcare across Texas, Next Level Medical is bringing its first physical clinic to Corpus Christi.

The new Everhart location, opening October 1, 2026, is the result of growing demand from Coastal Bend employers seeking access to Next Level Prime, the company's innovative healthcare model that has helped employers improve access to care while reducing overall healthcare costs since its launch in 2021.

Before opening its first clinic, Next Level Medical has already established a significant presence in Corpus Christi through employer partnerships representing more than 5,000 covered lives, including the Port of Corpus Christi and Pipe Fitters Local 211 Union.

"What's exciting about this expansion is that our first clinic isn't leading the way—our employer partnerships are," said Next Level Medical founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD. "Organizations in Corpus Christi saw the outcomes other Texas employers were experiencing through Next Level Prime and wanted to bring that same model to their employees. The demand was already here. Now we're bringing the brick-and-mortar presence to support it."

Unlike traditional healthcare models that separate primary care, urgent care, virtual care, and wellness services, Next Level Prime provides employees with a single, integrated healthcare experience that includes:

• Direct Primary Care

• Same-Day Urgent Care

• 24/7 Virtual Care

• Preventive Care

• Chronic Disease Management

• Behavioral Health Counseling

• Health Coaching

• Care Navigation

The result is easier access to care for employees while helping employers reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, improve productivity, and better manage healthcare spending.

Since launching Next Level Prime in 2021, the program has expanded across Texas as employers increasingly look for alternatives to fragmented healthcare delivery. Today, Next Level Prime serves hundreds of thousands of patients annually and continues to expand its employer partnerships throughout the state.

The new Everhart clinic, located at 4717 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411, is scheduled to open October 1, 2026, and will provide comprehensive healthcare services to both Next Level Prime members and the broader Corpus Christi community. Additional expansion opportunities throughout the Coastal Bend are already being explored as employer demand continues to grow.

"Corpus Christi isn't just another market for us," said Allyson Waybright, Vice President of Business Development at Next Level Medical. "We're responding to a community that has already embraced a better way to deliver healthcare. We're excited to invest here, build lasting relationships, and continue expanding access for employers, employees, and families throughout the Coastal Bend."

The Everhart clinic is scheduled to open October 1, 2026, with additional growth opportunities already being explored as employer demand continues to increase.

About Next Level Medical

Founded in 2013, Next Level Medical is one of Texas' fastest-growing healthcare organizations, delivering innovative healthcare solutions that make care more accessible, affordable, and convenient for patients and employers alike.

What began as a single urgent care clinic has grown into a comprehensive healthcare organization serving hundreds of thousands of patients annually across Texas through a full continuum of services, including urgent care, primary care, occupational medicine, work injury care, onsite employer health clinics, clinical research, and employer-sponsored healthcare solutions.

In 2021, Next Level Medical launched Next Level Prime, an employer healthcare model that combines direct primary care, same-day urgent care, 24/7 virtual care, preventive services, chronic disease management, behavioral health, health coaching, and care navigation into a single integrated benefit. The program has helped employers improve healthcare access, reduce unnecessary emergency room utilization, and better manage healthcare costs while creating a more convenient experience for employees and their families.

Learn more about Next Level Prime here: https://www.nextlevelurgentcare.com/next-level-prime-benefit/

Next Level Prime - Better Access. Lower Costs. Healthier Employees.

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