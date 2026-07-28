Public Comments Being Accepted Now Through August 10 for Hotel Road Bridge Replacement Project

Worcester County, MD – Worcester County Public Works plans to begin replacing the Hotel Road Bridge in Bishopville in September 2026. To accommodate construction, Hotel Road will be closed at the bridge, with signed detour routes in place throughout the project. The roadway closure is expected to last approximately 120 days.

The three-span timber-beam bridge is being replaced after receiving unsatisfactory sufficiency ratings during Worcester County's annual bridge inspection program. The project is eligible for funding through the Highway Bridge Program. A public comment period is now open, and residents are encouraged to submit comments through August 10.

Please direct comments regarding the bridge replacement project to Roads Superintendent Kevin Lynch at klynch@worcestermd.gov. For additional information, including detour routes and a complete project description, visit www.worcestermd.gov.