Salty Cat Launches International Cat Day Campaign to Treat Cats and Give Back

Salty Cat Freeze-Dried Treats in flavors Minnows, Chicken and Tuna.

With the purchase of any 12-pack of Salty Cat Freeze-Dried Treats, shoppers receive a second 12-pack free while helping provide treats to cats awaiting adoption

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This International Cat Day (Aug. 8th), Salty Cat , a line of premium, purposeful cat food and treats, is inviting cat parents to celebrate their feline companions while giving back to cats in need. In honor of the annual holiday, the brand is launching a special three-day Buy One, Get One Free offer on its lineup of Freeze-Dried Chicken, Tuna, and Minnow Treats, while donating treats to shelter cats.On Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th, shoppers who purchase any 12-pack of Freeze-Dried Treats at SaltyCat.com will receive a second 12-pack free by entering promo code CATDAY at checkout. Salty Cat will also donate treats to a partnering animal shelter, helping cats awaiting adoption enjoy a special treat of their own.With more than 46 million U.S. households sharing their homes with at least one cat, International Cat Day celebrates the special bond between people and their feline companions while encouraging support for rescue, adoption, and feline welfare."International Cat Day is the perfect opportunity to honor the cats who make our lives better every day while also remembering those still waiting for a loving home," said Allison Albert Ward, CEO & Founder of Salty Cat. "We hope this campaign gives cat parents an easy way to celebrate their own pets while helping bring a little extra joy to shelter cats, too."Made with a single, high-quality protein ingredient and freeze-dried to lock in flavor and nutrients, Salty Cat's grain-free Freeze-Dried Treats contain no artificial flavors or unnecessary fillers. Whether served as a snack, meal topper, or training reward, they're a simple, protein-packed treat cats love.The three-day International Cat Day promotion is available from Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th, while supplies last. Visit SaltyCat.com for complete details.ABOUT SALTY CATSalty Cat is a modern cat nutrition brand focused on making high-quality, thoughtfully formulated products accessible to everyday pet families. The portfolio includes wet food, functional treats, and everyday treats developed to support overall feline well-being through carefully selected ingredients and practical formats cats love. With a commitment to transparency, value, and innovation, Salty Cat continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of today's cat parents. For more information, visit SaltyCat.com.

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