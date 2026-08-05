Encore Energy, Inc. Provides Horizontal Berea Oil - East Field Operations Update

Rig Operations

Horizontal Berea Oil Operations - The Nonconventional Approach to Provide Optimize Production, Reserves, and Income.

Encore's objective is to drill PUD proven horizontal well projects to optimize production and maximize reserves.” — Proven Horizonal Drilling and Multi-stage Fracking is the Future

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encore Energy, Inc. is the lease owner, well operator, and developer of multiple horizontal oil and gas projects, controlling thousands of leased acres across Eastern Kentucky. To date, nearly 200 horizontal wells have been permitted, drilled, and/or placed into production in Lawrence County by multiple operators. The horizontal Berea "non-conventional" play represents the most active and prolific oil and gas development in the state, driven by advanced drilling and completion technologies, including MWD-guided horizontal drilling and plug-and-perf multi-stage fracture stimulation.This tight oil play, along with other emerging opportunities across deep Appalachia, represents a quiet, near-billion-dollar industry with significant long-term growth potential. These operations are also contributing to job creation, workforce development, and increased tax revenues for Kentucky.Encore's strategy is focused on developing and proving producing oil and gas assets with sustainable production profiles and long-term reserves."Encore will continue to drill the very best PUD locations to prove up both production and reserves over the long term," said Steve Stengell, President and CEO of Encore Energy, Inc. "We have drilled three consecutive successful wells that are either in production or moving to production. The non-conventional Berea provides solid production, cash flow, income, and reserves. Encore has plans to drill 10 – 15 horizontal wells along this productive trend, long-term."Nonconventional oil and gas development has become cleaner and more environmentally responsible due to advancements in horizontal drilling, multi-stage completion techniques, and stringent regulatory compliance standards governing today's non-conventional energy operations. The oil and gas industry provides hundreds, if not thousands, of highly paid, highly skilled jobs to the good people of East Kentucky.Investor ConsiderationsEncore provides qualified investors with the very best communication, operator-direct, and direct wellhead participation in the oil and gas industry. The company’s success is driven by locating proven reserves and mitigating risk through each phase of operations.Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty and are suitable only for SEC-defined accredited investors who can afford the potential loss of their investment and understand the inherent volatility of drilling and production operations. Non-conventional oil and gas projects require significant capital investment, long development timelines, and operate in challenging mountainous terrain. No assurances can be made regarding production rates, reserves, profitability, income, timelines, or commodity prices, all of which are subject to factors beyond the Company's control.Qualified accredited investors may be eligible to deduct nearly 100% of intangible drilling costs (IDC) in year one, with the potential for long-term monthly income from sustained oil production and future exit opportunities. Encore offers operator-direct investment access, providing investors with transparent communication at the wellhead level.About Encore Energy, Inc.Encore Energy, Inc. is a privately held oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of non-conventional horizontal oil and gas assets in Eastern Kentucky. The company ships high quality crude oil directly to Ergon Midstream.For more information for how to participate, please contact Steve Stengell at (270) 438-9956 or via email at steve.stengell@encore-energy.comInvestment Risk, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate", "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve an extremely high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for providing the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering, ongoing production operations and other services. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses and timelines for any project.

Horizontal Berea Production Operations

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