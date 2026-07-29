NordSpace Ventures Invests in North Vector Dynamics to Advance Sovereign Canadian Defence Propulsion and Hypersonics

NordSpace Ventures Invests in North Vector Dynamics to Advance Sovereign Canadian Defence and Hypersonic Capabilities

Strategic investment deepens joint work between two Canadian-owned defence innovators, key members of the DND/DRDC-backed Hypersonic Innovation Micro-net

North Vector Dynamics is exactly the kind of company Canada needs more of — Canadian-owned, ITAR-free, technically world-class, and building sovereign hardware for the threats that actually matter.” — Rahul Goel, CEO & Founder

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordSpace Corp. , Canada's only vertically integrated space missions company, announced today that its strategic investment arm, NordSpace Ventures, has made an investment in North Vector Dynamics (NVD), the Calgary-based defence and autonomy technology company building Canada's first full-spectrum sovereign missile capability.The investment adds NVD to the NordSpace Ventures portfolio alongside Wyvern, the Alberta-based commercial hyperspectral imaging company. NordSpace Ventures continues to focus its capital on Canadian-owned companies whose technologies advance sovereign space, defence, and dual-use capabilities aligned with the priorities of the Government of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and NordSpace's own efforts to develop an end-to-end space missions prime anchored by sovereign space launch capabilities.Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, North Vector Dynamics is a Canadian-owned and controlled defence technology company specializing in precision interception, autonomy, and advanced propulsion. NVD was co-founded by aerospace engineers from the University of Calgary's Schulich School of Engineering, and is led by CEO Paul Ziadé alongside a team drawn from academia, NASA, and the Canadian Special Forces. Its product portfolio spans counter-UAS interceptors and aerial targets, including the AI-guided, ITAR-free CM-70 precision-guided interceptor, with a longer-term roadmap extending into hypersonic systems. NVD holds a $4.2 million contract from Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) to advance high-speed and hypersonic aeropropulsion technologies for Canada and its allies.Beyond capital, the investment reinforces an active technical partnership between the two companies across two areas of shared strategic interest.The first is the defence application of NordSpace's rocket propulsion technology. NordSpace's Hadfield-150 engine line, patent-pending and designed and manufactured end-to-end in Canada, was developed to power the company's Tundra and Tundra+ orbital launch vehicles. The same core propulsion, manufacturing, and testing capabilities that underpin sovereign orbital launch have direct relevance to Canadian precision defence systems, and NordSpace intends to make its infrastructure available to support NVD's development roadmap where it accelerates sovereign outcomes for both companies.The second, and central to the deepening partnership, is the advancement of Canadian hypersonic research and development. Both NordSpace and NVD are key members of the Hypersonic Innovation Micro-net awarded under the Department of National Defence's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program in partnership with DRDC: a multi-party, university-led research network established under the "Speed Meets Strategy: Building Canada's Hypersonic Innovation Network" challenge to build sovereign Canadian expertise across propulsion, flight dynamics, guidance-navigation-control, detection, and materials for hypersonic vehicles. The Micro-net directly supports DND/CAF priorities under NORAD modernization and the Defence Industrial Strategy, and both companies are contributing industrial capacity, engineering depth, and flight-relevant test infrastructure to the consortium.The Micro-net complements NordSpace's existing SHARP program (Supersonic and Hypersonic Applications Research Platform), which delivers Canadian-designed, manufactured, and flown dual-use vehicles for high-speed, high-altitude missions from secure sites across the country. Over the coming years, NordSpace and NVD intend to apply advances from the Micro-net and their joint DRDC-facing work into NordSpace's orbital-class propulsion roadmap, sharpening Canada's competitive position in a technology domain that is defining the next decade of allied defence and space."North Vector Dynamics is exactly the kind of company Canada needs more of," said Rahul Goel, CEO and Founder of NordSpace. "Canadian-owned, ITAR-free, technically world-class, and building sovereign hardware for the threats that actually matter. This investment lets us move faster on the areas where our roadmaps meet, and that our country needs. That is exactly what NordSpace Ventures was built to do: back Canadian companies whose success advances the country's sovereign defence and space capabilities in parallel.""NordSpace is a serious builder of sovereign Canadian capability, and their propulsion, manufacturing, and testing infrastructure is among the most advanced in the country," said Paul Ziadé, CEO of North Vector Dynamics. "As co-members of the Hypersonic Innovation Micro-net, we're already collaborating on the research that will define Canadian expertise in this domain. Bringing NordSpace in as an investor and closer technical partner means we can move faster on the areas where our roadmaps overlap, from defence propulsion applications through to hypersonics, all built in Canada."NordSpace Ventures continues to actively evaluate additional Canadian portfolio companies and will announce further investments in the months ahead.About NordSpace Corp.NordSpace Corp., established in 2022, is a fully Canadian-owned aerospace and defence company developing vertically integrated solutions across responsive orbital launch vehicles, spaceports, turnkey satellites, and mission-critical software systems. Its hardware is designed, built, and flown in Canada, with the mission of advancing life on Earth through space and delivering innovation, jobs, national security, and sovereignty.About North Vector DynamicsHeadquartered in Calgary, Alberta, North Vector Dynamics is a Canadian-owned and controlled defence technology company specializing in precision interception, autonomy, and advanced propulsion. NVD is building Canada's first full-spectrum sovereign missile capability — from counter-UAS solutions to hypersonics — designed to serve and defend Canada and its allies and partners.

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