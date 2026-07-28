MTTI Named One of America's Top Vocational Schools by USA TODAY for Second Consecutive Year

MTTI Building Trades Instructor with Student

Only trade school in Massachusetts or Rhode Island to make the 2026 list

Good training close to home changes what people think is possible for them.” — Eddie Ring

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTTI, with campuses in Seekonk, MA and East Providence, RI, has again been named one of America's Top Vocational Schools by USA TODAY . It is the second consecutive year MTTI has earned the national distinction, and MTTI is the only trade school in Massachusetts or Rhode Island to appear on the 2026 list of 250 institutions.The rankings, developed by market research firm Statista in collaboration with USA TODAY, evaluate schools on five metrics: graduation rate, graduate salary, years required to pay off net cost, social mobility, and diversity. Statista draws its data from publicly available federal databases.Being the only school in either state to make the list places MTTI in rare company, and puts a nationally recognized training option directly within reach of students across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island."I've watched a lot of students walk through these doors over the years. What means the most to me is that a student in Fall River or Pawtucket or Attleboro doesn't have to move away from home to get training that stands up nationally," said Eddie Ring, Director of Operations at MTTI. "Good training close to home changes what people think is possible for them."Interest in the trades continues to climb across the country. Enrollment at vocational schools nationwide grew by roughly 38% between spring 2021 and spring 2026, according to National Student Clearinghouse Research Center data cited by USA TODAY, compared with about 3% growth at traditional four-year colleges over the same period.The recognition follows MTTI's ranking in the Top 5% of U.S. schools for Return on Investment in a 2025 study by Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce About MTTIFounded in 1985, MTTI is a postsecondary school offering hands-on, career-focused education. With seven specialized training programs across industries including healthcare, construction, technology, and automotive repair, MTTI prepares students to pursue careers through immersive training and strong employer partnerships. MTTI is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).For more information, visit www.mtti.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.