Two Momcozy Feeding Essentials Nominated as Public Voting Opens for the Asianparent Parents’ Choice Awards 2026

M5 Smart Wearable Breast Pump and KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer recognised in Singapore’s parent-voted awards.

These nominations reflect what we continue to work towards at Momcozy: creating practical support that fits around mothers and their real lives.” — Ellen Zhou

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Momcozy feeding essentials have been nominated in theAsianparent Parents’ Choice Awards 2026 Singapore, giving parents the opportunity to recognise the products that have supported them through the everyday realities of feeding and motherhood.

The Momcozy M5 Smart Wearable Breast Pump is nominated in the Breast Pump category, while the Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer is nominated in the Bottle Washer/Sterilizer category. Public voting is now open until 30 September 2026.

The nominations come during World Breastfeeding Month, as Momcozy works with healthcare professionals across the region to encourage practical breastfeeding support for mothers. Together, these efforts reflect the idea behind Momcozy’s Breathe & Breastfeed campaign: breastfeeding support needs to work not only in theory, but in mothers’ everyday lives.

The nominations add to Momcozy’s growing recognition across the region this year. The Momcozy Air1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump was named Best Wearable Breast Pump at the Motherhood Choice Awards 2026, while the KleanPal Pro received a 2026 Global Recognition Award. Together with the latest theAsianparent nominations, the recognition reflects Momcozy’s focus on practical innovation across different stages of the feeding journey.

The latest nominations also come during World Breastfeeding Month, as Momcozy works with healthcare professionals across the region to encourage practical breastfeeding support for mothers. Together, these efforts reflect the idea behind Momcozy’s Breathe & Breastfeed campaign: breastfeeding support needs to work not only in theory, but in mothers’ everyday lives.

Why Parent Recognition Matters

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest parenting communities, theAsianparent reaches millions of parents across the region, putting real parent experiences at the centre of its annual Parents’ Choice Awards.

That makes the recognition particularly relevant for products designed around everyday parenting challenges. Parents experience them during early-morning feeds, pumping sessions between work and childcare, and the repeated cycle of washing, sterilising and preparing bottles and feeding essentials.

For Momcozy, being nominated across two feeding categories reflects the brand’s wider approach to supporting mothers throughout the feeding journey rather than at a single moment.

“Parents understand better than anyone whether a product truly makes a difference in everyday life,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. “That is why recognition driven by their voices is especially meaningful to us. These nominations reflect what we continue to work towards at Momcozy: creating practical support that fits around mothers and their real lives.”

Two Products Supporting One Feeding Journey Ecosystem

For mothers expressing breast milk, the Momcozy M5 Smart Wearable Breast Pump brings hands-free pumping together with smart app connectivity, giving mothers greater flexibility to manage and track pumping around their routines at home, at work or on the move.

The Momcozy KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Sterilizer and Dryer supports another time-consuming part of the feeding routine. Its all-in-one system combines washing, sterilising and drying to simplify the repetitive process of cleaning bottles, pump parts and feeding accessories.

While the two products perform very different jobs, they address the same reality: feeding a baby extends far beyond the feed itself. There is pumping, preparing, cleaning, sterilising and doing it all again — often alongside work, family and everything else in a mother’s day.

This focus on practical support also sits at the heart of Momcozy’s World Breastfeeding Month activities. Through Breathe & Breastfeed, Momcozy is partnering with healthcare professionals and maternal communities across the region to encourage a more realistic conversation around what mothers need to continue breastfeeding with confidence.

Parents Can Now Have Their Say

Public voting for theAsianparent Parents’ Choice Awards 2026 Singapore is open until 30 September 2026. While the awards are the Singapore edition, non-Singaporeans are also eligible to vote.

Vote for Momcozy KleanPal Pro – Bottle Washer/Sterilizer:

https://tickledmedia.questionpro.com/TAPAwards2026-SG

Vote for Momcozy M5 Smart Wearable – Breast Pump:

https://tickledmedia.questionpro.com/TAPAwards2026-SG-Breastpump

Select Start, choose the relevant Momcozy product and follow the on-screen instructions to submit your vote.

The nominations come during World Breastfeeding Month, when Momcozy is partnering with healthcare professionals across the region to encourage practical breastfeeding support for mothers. Through its Breathe & Breastfeed campaign, the brand is bringing together professional guidance, community support and everyday solutions to help mothers navigate breastfeeding in real life.

The theAsianparent Parents’ Choice Awards add another important voice to that conversation: parents themselves. By voting, parents can recognise the products that have supported their own feeding journeys and help other families discover solutions shaped around the realities of motherhood.

Because meaningful breastfeeding support starts by listening to the mothers who live it every day.

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