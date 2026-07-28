Symple Lending Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security, Compliance, and Customer Trust

At Symple Lending, security and compliance are not simply requirements to check off — they are foundational principles embedded into everything we do.” — Houston Fraley

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symple Lending today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit, further demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, operational excellence, and data protection for its customers and partners.

The audit was conducted by independent external auditor Sensiba LLP, with internal audit and readiness support provided by Workstreet.

SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy over an extended review period. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance validates that Symple Lending's security controls and operational processes are not only properly designed, but are consistently operating effectively over time.

"At Symple Lending, security and compliance are not simply requirements to check off — they are foundational principles embedded into everything we do," said Houston Fraley, CEO. "Our customers trust us with highly sensitive financial information, and earning that trust every day requires continuous investment in security, governance, operational discipline, and transparency."

The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit reflects Symple Lending's ongoing dedication to safeguarding customer data through comprehensive security controls, proactive risk management, and industry best practices across its technology and operations.

"This milestone reinforces our mission to build a trusted financial platform where customers can feel confident that their data is protected with the highest level of care," added Steven Pardo, CTO. "We are proud of the work our teams have done alongside Workstreet and Sensiba to achieve this important accomplishment."

Symple Lending continues to invest in enterprise-grade security initiatives, compliance programs, and operational resiliency as part of its long-term commitment to customers, partners, and stakeholders.

For more information about Symple Lending's security and compliance initiatives, please visit the company's Trust Center at https://trust.symplelending.com/.

About Symple Lending

Symple Lending is a technology-driven financial services company focused on helping consumers achieve financial freedom through innovative lending and debt resolution solutions. By combining advanced technology with customer-first experiences, Symple Lending delivers personalized financial solutions designed to help customers regain control of their financial future.

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