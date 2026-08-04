Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) Launches 'Enhance Your Paralegal Career' Scholarship

Strategic Recruitment Solutions is a specialized executive search firm and employment agency, established in 2010, that focuses on direct-hire placements for legal professionals. Tulane has the oldest ABA-approved legal studies program in the region. Its curriculum reflects the rigor and quality that ABA requires and legal employers demand. Tulane University School of Professional Advancement offers an 8-week Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Paralegal Studies.

SRS partners with the Tulane School of Professional Advancement to offer $2,000 scholarships to students enrolled in its Paralegal Studies program.

If you're looking to begin your paralegal career or further your career, earning a paralegal certificate is a smart investment.” — Amy Shanks, owner and founder of SRS

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) is partnering with Tulane University's School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) to help those interested in the legal field enhance their careers. SRS is offering multiple $2,000 scholarships towards tuition for Tulane University's Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Paralegal Studies (Paralegal Studies PBC).Tulane has the oldest ABA-approved legal studies program in the region. Its curriculum reflects the rigor and quality that ABA requires, and legal employers demand. Whether students are preparing for a career as a paralegal, planning to attend law school, or seeking a transition into the legal field, Tulane's Paralegal Studies PBC program provides focused, career-ready training that equips graduates with the skills needed to succeed in a law firm or legal department.Designed for individuals who have already earned their bachelor's degree and want to gain practical legal training the Paralegal Studies PBC curriculum includes nine courses totaling 27 credit hours and culminates in a 100-hour internship practicum in a law office. No prior legal experience is required, making it an accessible pathway for career changers, recent graduates, and professionals looking to expand their legal knowledge.The Paralegal Studies PBC curriculum focuses on legal skills and substantive law courses. Courses taken during the eight-week term accelerated program cover the same material and earns the same credit as a traditional 16-week course, however, classes are offered in an asynchronous format, offering you greater flexibility to accommodate your schedule. Most students finish the Paralegal Studies PBC and embark upon their new careers within one year. The 2026 Fall Term begins Aug. 17, 2026. Applications are due one week before each term start date.Through this partnership, Strategic Recruitment Solutions is investing in the next generation of legal professionals by helping reduce the financial burden of continuing education and encouraging talented individuals to pursue rewarding careers in the legal industry.Paralegals who are enrolled in Tulane's Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Paralegal Studies program can apply to receive the $2,000 Scholarship. Applicants must complete these three steps:1. Apply to Tulane University's Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Paralegal Studies program.2. Complete the Strategic Recruitment Solutions contact form and explain why you should be selected, including a description of your dream legal career.3. Submit your resume to Strategic Recruitment Solutions.The scholarship reflects Strategic Recruitment Solutions' commitment to investing in the next generation of legal professionals by making quality paralegal education more accessible. "If you're looking to begin your paralegal career or further your career, earning a paralegal certificate is a smart investment. Earning your paralegal certificate will demonstrate your commitment to the legal profession, practical legal knowledge, and strong organizational skills," says Amy Shanks, SRS's owner and founder.About Strategic Recruitment SolutionsStrategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) is a specialized executive search firm and employment agency, established in 2010 and headquartered in New Orleans, that focuses on direct-hire placements for legal professionals. SRS connects top-tier talent with law firms and corporate legal departments throughout the Southeastern US and nationally.

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