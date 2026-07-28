The PR Group Surpasses 100,000 Earned Media Placements as It Enters Its 33rd Year

The Clearwater, Florida, earned media publicity firm has secured broadcast, print, digital, and wire coverage for authors, experts, and businesses since 1993

When I started The PR Group over three decades ago, my goal was to help clients earn the media attention they deserved. More than 100,000 placements later, that mission hasn't changed.” — Vicki Southard, co-founder of The PR Group

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PR Group announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 media placements since its founding in 1993. The PR Group secures broadcast, print, digital, and wire coverage for authors, subject matter experts, and businesses nationwide, with the firm's work predominantly earned media rather than paid placement.Key facts about The PR Group:• Founded: 1993, in Clearwater, Florida• Milestone: More than 100,000 media placements secured for clients as of 2026• Services: Broadcast, print, digital, and wire media placement• Clients served: Authors, subject matter experts, and businesses across consumer products, health and wellness, legal, fashion, and publishingReaching this milestone reflects three decades of securing coverage based on the newsworthiness of each client's story. The firm's placements span national broadcast outlets, trade and consumer print publications, and digital and wire distribution channels."When I started The PR Group over three decades ago, my goal was to help clients earn the media attention they deserved," said Vicki Southard, co-founder of The PR Group. "More than 100,000 placements later, that mission hasn't changed."About The PR GroupThe PR Group is a Clearwater, Florida-based publicity firm that has specialized in broadcast, print, digital and wire placements for authors, subject matter experts and businesses since 1993. To date, the firm has delivered more than 100,000 client placements, the vast majority secured through earned media rather than paid placement.The PR Group was founded with a simple mission: to help deserving clients earn the media recognition and credibility they deserve. The firm remains grateful to every client who has placed their trust in it over the years, and credits the unique expertise, passion and product knowledge each client brought as the foundation of its own success.Frequently asked questions about The PR GroupWhat does The PR Group do? The PR Group secures broadcast, print, digital and wire media coverage for authors, experts and businesses, with a primary focus on earned media placements.How long has The PR Group been in business? The PR Group opened its doors in 1993, marking 33 years in operation this year.How many media placements has The PR Group secured? As of 2026, client placements secured by The PR Group exceed 100,000 across broadcast, print, digital and wire outlets.Where is The PR Group based? The PR Group is based in Clearwater, Florida, and serves clients nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.