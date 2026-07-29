Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Research Reveals Path To $6.86 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood transfusion diagnostics market has witnessed significant growth recently and is set to continue expanding as advancements in technology and rising healthcare demands shape its future. Understanding the current market size, key growth drivers, and regional dynamics offers valuable insight into this critical segment of medical diagnostics.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Blood Transfusion Diagnostics

The blood transfusion diagnostics market has shown robust growth over recent years, with its size expected to increase from $4.96 billion in 2025 to $5.35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Historical growth has been influenced by factors such as the limited availability of advanced blood diagnostic instruments, reliance on manual blood grouping techniques, an uptick in hospital blood transfusion procedures, a rise in transfusion-transmissible infections, and the lack of standardized reagents and kits. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $6.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the development of high-throughput automated blood screening systems, rising demand for nucleic acid amplification and rapid testing methods, increased investment in blood banks and diagnostic labs, the adoption of digital and AI-enabled diagnostic technologies, and growth in plasma fractionation and research initiatives. Major emerging trends point to heightened demand for quick and accurate blood typing, wider acceptance of automated blood processing, expansion of disease screening capabilities, and a stronger emphasis on standardization and quality control.

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Understanding Blood Transfusion Diagnostics and Their Role

Blood transfusion diagnostics encompass tests performed prior to the transfer of blood between donors and recipients. These include blood grouping and disease screening to ensure compatibility and safety. By accurately identifying blood types and screening for infectious agents, these diagnostics are vital in preventing transfusion-related complications and enhancing patient outcomes.

Impact of Growing Surgical Procedures on Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Demand

One of the primary growth drivers of the blood transfusion diagnostics market is the rising number of surgical interventions worldwide. Surgical procedures, which involve manual or instrument-based operations to treat injuries or diseases, often necessitate safe blood transfusions to replace lost blood. As the volume of surgeries grows, so does the demand for precise blood screening and matching to avoid adverse reactions and infections. For example, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 7% increase in minimally invasive procedures in 2023, surpassing traditional surgical growth by 2%. Additionally, hand surgeries such as those for carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, and trigger finger reached 207,887 cases—a 2% increase from the previous year. This upward trend in surgeries is a significant factor propelling the need for enhanced blood transfusion diagnostics.

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Increasing Blood-Related Disease Prevalence Elevates Market Growth

The rising incidence of blood-related disorders also plays a crucial role in boosting the blood transfusion diagnostics market. These diseases, which affect blood composition, function, or production—including anemias, leukemia, and clotting disorders—require early detection and careful management to ensure patient safety during transfusions. Blood transfusion diagnostics help in providing compatible blood products and minimizing risks. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society in January 2023, there were approximately 59,610 new leukemia cases and 23,710 leukemia-related deaths, with around 20,380 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) reported. This growing disease burden is a key factor accelerating market demand.

Regional Analysis: North America Leads Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for blood transfusion diagnostics, followed by Western Europe. The global market report also covers other vital regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position, while other regions are forecast to show varying growth trajectories based on healthcare infrastructure and disease prevalence.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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