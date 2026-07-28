Purily to Launch Two New Robotic Pool Skimmers on September 26, 2026

Purily New Pool Skimmer 2026 Purily New Pool Skimmer Pro

Chinese-based Robot manufacturer launches two new pool skimmers, including the upgraded Skimmer X2, while seeking distributors across North America and Europe.

DONGGUAN, CHINA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PURILY AI ROBOT CO., LTD, a China-based manufacturer of AI-powered robotic pool cleaners , will launch two new robotic pool skimmers on September 26, 2026 : the Purily Cordless Robotic Pool Skimmer and the upgraded Purily Skimmer X2. Both are designed to automate surface debris removal for residential and commercial pools.The Cordless Robotic Pool Skimmer features dual charging via solar panel or adapter, dual control through a remote controller or mobile app, low battery alerts delivered through an indicator light and the companion app, intelligent pull-over docking, and smart light-tracking that automatically optimizes its solar charging angle. The model is certified to FCC, CB, RED, cTUVus, RoHS, and REACH standards.The Skimmer X2 builds on that feature set with voice notifications, real-time water temperature monitoring, an optional electrolytic ionizer for algae removal, and a chemical dosing module with a replaceable cartridge, adding water-quality management on top of its surface-cleaning function.The two skimmers add to Purily's existing Hydro line of pool cleaning robots, which includes the Hydro, a compact cordless robot with AI navigation for residential pools; the Hydro S and Hydro SU , cordless models with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity paired with a signal buoy or cleaning buoy, respectively; and the Hydro SP, Hydro Pro, and Hydro Plus, corded-and-cordless models with AC/DC power supply that add cleaning buoy and signal buoy configurations for commercial-grade use."These two launches reflect where we see the pool cleaning market heading -- toward robots that do more than collect debris," said Purily's Product Director. "The Skimmer X2 in particular adds water-quality management on top of surface cleaning, which is something our commercial and resort customers have been asking for."Purily said it is expanding its distributor network across North America and Europe ahead of the launch, and continues to offer OEM and ODM manufacturing services, including custom design and branded mobile app development, for partners looking to bring pool cleaning robots to market under their own brand.About PURILY AI ROBOT CO., LTD Founded in 2022 in Songshan Lake Science Park, Dongguan, China, Purily designs and manufactures AI-powered robotic pool cleaners for residential, commercial, and resort pools, alongside OEM and ODM manufacturing services. More information is available at https://hydrarobo.com

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