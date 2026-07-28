July EIN Essentials: AI Visibility Tips, Wikipedia Insights and Our First Video Podcast

Hey!

We hope summer has been treating you well and that your press releases have landed on plenty of news sites.

Throughout July, our team at Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire, gathered in Central Europe for workshops and brainstorming sessions focused on finding new ways to better serve journalists, communicators, and news consumers.

While in Prague, Czechia, we spent time exploring new ways to enhance our tools and your experience with EIN Presswire. New special offers, expanded reach for your news, and expert resources to help you navigate AI-driven communications are already underway.

Now for the not-so-business part about the trip. Here are a few takeaways from our team members, many of whom were visiting the “City of a Hundred Spires” for the first time:

🏰 Castles that felt like they belonged in a movie.

🛥️ A scenic riverboat tour through Prague.

🍺 Sampling some of Czechia’s world-famous beers, responsibly, of course.

🧀 Discovering that fried cheese is absolutely a thing... and delicious.

Now, let’s dive into July’s edition of EIN Essentials, where you’ll find our debut Heard on the Streets video podcast and more.

If you haven’t already, subscribe now to our Substack to stay updated on articles and content about the evolving PR industry.

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Inside this issue:

1. Heard on the Streets: PR Pro Pam Perry on AI Visibility

2. Inside the Path to a Wikipedia Page With Expert Josh Greene

3. Is Your Brand Showing Up in AI Answers?

4. AGP Spotlight: Washington D.C. Political Reporter

Heard on the Streets: PR Pro Pam Perry on AI Visibility 🎥

Our popular Heard on the Streets series has officially expanded to video, and we’re kicking things off with none other than Pam Perry, whom Publishers Weekly once dubbed a “PR Guru.”

In our debut episode, Perry explains why SEO still matters but says PR strategies should now focus on making content and brands discoverable in AI search tools as well. As she puts it, “SEO gets you on page one of Google,” while GEO can help your brand show up in ChatGPT search results.

She also reiterates that press releases are far from dead and talks about how she uses PR distribution services to help authors, speakers, and entrepreneurs strengthen their AI visibility while supporting broader media coverage.

Watch the full episode for Perry’s GEO insights.

Inside the Path to a Wikipedia Page With Expert Josh Greene 📚

Many brands want a Wikipedia page, but getting one often requires the right strategy and expert guidance.

That’s why we sat down with digital marketing veteran Josh Greene, founder and CEO of The Mather Group, to answer some common questions about Wikipedia in the AI era.

In our exclusive Heard on the Streets interview, Greene breaks down why media coverage from “reputable news outlets, industry publications, books, and other independent sources” is the foundation of a strong Wikipedia presence.

He also discusses why Wikipedia has become one of the most trusted sources for AI tools, and shares practical tips every PR professional should know.

Learn how Wikipedia fits into today’s AI search landscape.

Is Your Brand Showing Up in AI Answers? 🤖

Heard about our new series on AI search strategies?

If not, start with Part I, where marketing strategist Cassie Wilson breaks down Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the practice of making your brand’s content more visible in AI-generated answers.

Now Wilson, who has become a thought leader on AEO, is back for Part II. She explains why showing up in AI-generated answers is becoming critical for shaping and protecting your brand narrative, and what communicators should be doing now to keep up.

Read Part II to stay ahead in AI search.

AGP Spotlight: Washington D.C. Political Reporter 📰

Have you checked out our media network of more than 3,900 moderated online publications? Each month, we’re spotlighting one of our Affinity Group Publishing (AGP) news sites.

And here’s a fun fact: your EIN Presswire releases can also be distributed to relevant AGP publications, helping expand your news reach.

This month, we’re featuring Washington D.C. Political Reporter, which covers developments on Capitol Hill along with underreported stories from journalists covering U.S. politics. Recent headlines include Gen Z advocates urging Congress to address food insecurity, the Medicaid Health Plans of America electing Highmark Wholecare’s Joe Glinka to its executive committee, and the National Black Church Initiative backing Kenyan McDuffie in the D.C. mayoral race.

You can even sign up to receive daily news briefings from an AGP publication, delivered straight to your inbox. All you have to do is subscribe by entering your email.

Craving more PR insights, tips or exclusive content?

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