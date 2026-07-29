Blood Group Typing Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $6.46 Billion Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Blood Group Typing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Understanding the growing importance of blood group typing is essential for ensuring safe blood transfusions and donations worldwide. This market has seen significant advancements and is expected to continue expanding rapidly due to technological innovations and increasing healthcare demands.

Blood Group Typing Market Size and Growth Outlook

The blood group typing market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $3.46 billion in 2025 to $3.93 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This expansion during the past period has been driven by the increased volume of blood transfusion procedures, the growth of hospital laboratory services, a rise in surgical interventions, enhanced blood donation screening, and the establishment of standardized transfusion protocols.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching $6.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2%. Factors contributing to this anticipated increase include wider adoption of molecular typing techniques, growing demand for rapid compatibility testing, automation in laboratory workflows, heightened investment in transfusion safety systems, and ongoing technological advancements in blood group diagnostics. Key trends shaping the future marketplace involve greater use of automated blood typing systems, surge in high-throughput testing platforms, expanded application of molecular typing methods, development of advanced reagents and kits, and increased emphasis on transfusion safety.

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What Blood Group Typing Means and Its Purpose

Blood group typing is a diagnostic process that determines an individual’s blood type by identifying the specific antigens present on their red blood cells. This procedure is critical for ensuring safe blood donations and transfusions, as it helps match donors and recipients correctly to prevent adverse reactions. The primary aim of blood group typing is to accurately classify blood groups to facilitate compatible transfusions and donations.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Blood Group Typing Market

The historic growth of the blood group typing market has been largely driven by an increase in blood donations and transfusion procedures. Various nonprofit organizations, government bodies, and other agencies have been actively promoting awareness regarding the importance of blood donation and transfusion through educational campaigns. As the number of blood donors rises, so does the demand for blood group typing to accurately identify donor blood types.

For example, in February 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based government agency, reported that there are approximately 7 million blood donors and more than 14 million units of blood transfused annually in the United States. This significant volume of donations and transfusions has directly contributed to the expansion of the blood group typing market.

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Regional Overview of the Blood Group Typing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in the blood group typing sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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