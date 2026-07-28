Tenant Demand for Energy-Efficient Rental Homes Continues to Grow, Industry Research Suggests

Growing tenant interest in energy-efficient homes is influencing investment decisions across the UK's rental sector, according to recent industry research.

Many tenants are looking for homes that can help reduce household running costs, while landlords are recognising that well-performing properties can be more attractive in a competitive market.” — Stuart Marshall

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Growing tenant interest in energy-efficient homes is influencing investment decisions across the UK private rented sector, according to recent industry research.Property professionals say sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration for both landlords and tenants, with energy performance, lower running costs and environmental credentials now playing a larger role in the rental market than in previous years.Energy Efficiency Becoming a Priority for Renters.Recent research indicates that many landlords have observed growing demand for properties with strong energy performance, with a significant proportion reporting that tenants are willing to pay more for homes offering lower energy costs and improved sustainability features.Modern insulation, efficient heating systems, solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and higher Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings are among the features attracting increased interest from prospective tenants.Stuart Marshall, CEO of Liquid Expat Mortgages, said:"Energy efficiency has become an increasingly important consideration within the rental market. Many tenants are looking for homes that can help reduce household running costs, while landlords are recognising that well-performing properties can be more attractive in a competitive market."Landlords Responding to Changing Expectations.Property professionals say many landlords are investing in energy-efficiency improvements as part of wider property maintenance and long-term asset management strategies.Alongside tenant demand, evolving building standards and environmental considerations have encouraged greater attention to measures that improve the energy performance of rental accommodation.Marshall commented:"Many investors now view energy improvements as part of the long-term management of their property portfolios. Decisions about refurbishment are often influenced by a combination of tenant expectations, maintenance planning and future regulatory considerations."Specialist Finance Supports Property Improvements.A range of mortgage products continues to be available for landlords undertaking refurbishment or energy-efficiency projects, subject to lender criteria and individual eligibility.Some lenders also offer mortgage products linked to energy-efficient properties or qualifying improvement works, although product features and availability vary between providers.According to Liquid Expat Mortgages, specialist advisers can help eligible UK expat and foreign national investors understand the financing options available for property improvements and energy-efficiency upgrades.Sustainability Continues to Influence the Rental Market.Industry observers say sustainability is becoming an increasingly prominent factor across the residential property sector as landlords, lenders and tenants place greater emphasis on energy performance and long-term property quality.For overseas investors, energy-efficient properties may form part of a broader investment strategy focused on maintaining attractive, well-presented rental accommodation while responding to changing market expectations.Marshall said:"The rental market continues to evolve alongside changing tenant priorities. Understanding how energy performance influences both tenant demand and property management has become an increasingly important consideration for landlords investing over the long term."As investment in more sustainable housing continues across the UK, energy efficiency is expected to remain an important consideration for property owners, tenants and lenders alike. Specialist mortgage products continue to be available for eligible UK expat and foreign national investors, with lending decisions based on individual circumstances and lender criteria.

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