Apple Co-Founder Ronald G. Wayne To Be Special Guest During August Vintage Computer Festival West

Ronald G. Wayne Photo Credit: Charles A. Stigger

Hosted by the Vintage Computer Federation and Computer History Museum, Ronald G. Wayne Will Be Available to Provide Copies of His Book & Sign Autographs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This August 1st, Ronald G. Wayne , the innovative mind who helped launch the early days of the globally- iconic Apple Inc., will be heading back to Mountain View, California to be a special guest at the Vintage Computer Federation ’s Vintage Computer Festival West held in conjunction with the Computer History Museum, a hands-on showcase of history-making computer technologies.As a guest, Ronald G. Wayne on Saturday, August 1st will be participating in a 45 minute discussion and Q&A on his time at juggernaut businesses Atari and Apple, where he provided key support improving Atari’s internal systems and organization, as well as authored the original Apple partnership agreement, designed Apple’s first logo, and produced the Apple-1 Operations Manual along with early technical drawings and enclosure concepts. His documentation and organizational systems formed the backbone of Apple’s earliest operations.Afterwards, Wayne will be available for a 45 minute meet-and-greet as well as autograph signing in CHM’s Learning Lab, including his books alongside replica memorabilia and artifacts ranging from the 1960s to the 1990s.Additionally, on Sunday, August 2nd, he will be on the premises for an additional discussion session.“I am truly excited for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful event,” stated Ronald G. Wayne, who earlier this year was a surprise guest at CHM’s Apple@50 Celebration revealing previously-unknown facts of the company’s first days.“It’s amazing to see how technology, especially machines I vividly remember using throughout my professional career, has evolved over the past several decades. What was once cutting-edge is now retro, and being alive through it all has been a powerful sight. I look forward to immersing myself once again in important industry history and offering one-of-a-kind insight to attendees.”To learn more information about the Vintage Computer Festival, visitFor ticket purchase:Pre event, event, and post event interviews with Ronald G. Wayne available. Contact Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

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