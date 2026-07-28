Medicalistics LLC Announces Availability of Integration Between its eZportl® Product and NextGen EHR®

Medicalistics

This critical integration allows our clients to eliminate paper requests, close the loop, and provide complete accountability for healthcare and other patient requests.” — Gary Steiner, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Medicalistics LLC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Medicalistics LLC , a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare information technology (HIT) solutions, has announced that comprehensive integration between their eZportlproduct and their EHR content for Public Health and Corrections, based on NextGen EHR, is now available for General Release.“This critical integration allows our clients to not only eliminate paper requests, but to close the loop and have complete accountability for healthcare and other types of requests submitted by patients," said Gary Steiner, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Medicalistics LLC. “The ongoing nursing shortage in Public Health and Custody environments is only getting worse, and we are proud to offer solutions that empower our clients to accomplish higher quality of care with fewer FTEs.”Healthcare providers in Custody environments, where the nursing shortage is most acute, leveraging Medicalistics revolutionary eZportlproduct are saving the equivalent of twelve to twenty-four nurses, depending on their size, which allows them to devote that time to increased quality of care. They also achieve better retention rates by removing the mundane and risky job of collecting and processing all the various types of paper requests that are still used in their facilities.To learn more about solutions offered by Medicalistics LLC, visit https://medicalistics.com About Medicalistics LLCMedicalistics LLC creates and provides advanced technology solutions that address both common and unique issues faced within Custody and Public Healthcare environments. We combine years of industry specific knowledge with outside the box product design, and proven implementation methodologies to enhance our clients’ ability to improve quality of care, accountability, and cost savings in environments that demand accomplishing more with fewer staff.

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