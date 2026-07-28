Renforth Resources Extends Mineralization Down Dip in All Holes Drilled Into Wholly Owned Victoria Polymetallic Deposit

Vertical Cross Section Second Undercut Area With Newly Completed Drillholes Previously Released Assay Highlight Table for Undercut Holes

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise shareholders that our drill program on our wholly owned Victoria Ni/Cu/Co Open Pit Polymetallic deposit is complete with the successful intersection of visual mineralization in the second undercut area. This program resulted in visual mineralization in each of the 3 holes drilled, each hole represents a down dip continuation of mineralization in the two locations outside of the MRE for Victoria.Renforth Resources is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company's profile at https://b2idigital.com/renforth-resources-1 Second Undercut AreaRenforth has completed the final hole in this program, SUR-26-60, which undercut SUR-21-26, SUR-21-27 and SUR-21-28. SUR-21-28 assayed 170.55m of 0.16% Ni and 100.2 ppm Co from 40.9 to 211.45m down the hole, culminating in a highlight interval of 1.5m of 3.46% Ni and 491ppm Co from 196.5 to 198m down the hole. The prior results were previously press released on March 29, 2022 and are available under Renforth’s profile on SEDAR+.The completed undercut drillhole in this area is shown on the right (see images) relative to the 2021 drillholes and MRE modelling. This drillhole unexpectedly intersected mineralization as soon as it was in bedrock, with the Pontiac sediments hosting pyrite and quartz stringers, followed by the albite shear zone, graphitic mudstone and the calc-silicate altered contact zone, all of which evidence various degrees of visual mineralization. This unexpected initial mineralization is currently interpreted to relate to a zone intersected at the end of SUR-22-38, collared to the north and slightly west of SUR-26-60.Mineralization intersected in this hole, noted visually, includes chalcopyrite (Cu), sphalerite (Zn), pyrrhotite and pyrite, occurring within mineralized graphitic mudstone, ultramafics, calc-silicate contact zone and albite shears. Samples from each of the three holes completed were selected, split, bagged and tagged in the field by our QP and delivered to the lab, the results will be reported when available.Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129), a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101ABOUT RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company’s strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:Nicole BrewsterPresident & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.nicole@renforthresources.com(416)818-1393CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRFMedia Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) has completed its drill program at the wholly owned Victoria Ni/Cu/Co Open Pit Polymetallic deposit

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