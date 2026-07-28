Itiliti Health Expands Leadership Team as Company Positions for Substantial Growth Ahead of CMS-0057 Compliance Deadline

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Healthcare veterans Kevin Aniskovich and Cindy Hommer join as CEO and CRO; Founder Michael Lunzer continues to lead product vision and market strategy

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itiliti Health , a healthcare technology company focused on prior authorization automation and medical policy digitization, today announced two additions to its leadership team as the company scales its infrastructure ahead of the CMS-0057 electronic prior authorization mandate taking effect January 1, 2027. Kevin Aniskovich has joined as Chief Executive Officer, and Cindy Hommer has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. The additions come as Itiliti Health expands its footprint among health plans, BUCA plans, TPAs and state Medicaid agencies. The expansion follows a period of rapid adoption of Itiliti Health’s intelligence software among the Nation’s largest payers and reflects the company’s plan to extend its market leadership through the compliance deadline and beyond.Aniskovich is a repeat healthcare company founder and CEO with 30 years of experience building and scaling businesses in complex, regulated markets, including successful venture-backed exits. He most recently served as President and CEO of Jumo Health, a global medical communications company serving the pharmaceutical and clinical trial industries, which he led through a period of steep growth to a successful exit. Earlier in his career, he founded and scaled Intelecare Compliance Solutions, a medication adherence and pharmacy platform built for payers, to more than 12 million users before its successful exit. His background also includes senior leadership roles across the healthcare landscape.“CMS-0057 is the catalyst, not the ceiling,” said Aniskovich. “Our intelligence platform was built to be the standard layer for prior authorization that works across utilization management solutions to serve the payer landscape, and it extends naturally into adjacent markets, including provider-side workflows, pharmacy, government programs and the broader set of AI-enabled use cases our data connectivity unlocks. I’ve spent my career building in regulated healthcare markets and scaling through exactly this kind of inflection point. The regulations get us in the door but what we build from here is what truly excites us.”Hommer joins as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience driving growth, innovation and transformation across the healthcare industry. She joins Itiliti Health following leadership roles at MCG, a Hearst Health company, Medical Review Institute of America, Mercer and UnitedHealth Group, where she led high-performing teams and delivered significant growth across payer, provider and healthcare technology markets. Her expertise spans Medicare, utilization management, care and disease management, behavioral health, value-based care and AI-enabled healthcare solutions.“Payers are under real pressure to modernize prior authorization, and they need a partner who understands both the operational and clinical sides of that shift,” said Hommer, a clinical social worker by training. “I’m looking forward to building on Itiliti Health’s early momentum and helping more health plans move through this transition with confidence.”Michael Lunzer, who founded Itiliti Health, will continue as President and focus on product vision, market strategy and industry thought leadership as the company scales.“Kevin and Cindy are exactly the leaders this next chapter calls for,” said Lunzer. “Bringing them on lets me spend more of my time with our customers and partners, and shaping where this market is headed.”About Itiliti HealthItiliti Health is a healthcare technology company focused on prior authorization automation, medical policy digitization and interoperability for payers, including health plans, BUCA plans, TPAs, delegated vendors and state Medicaid agencies. Its solutions, including PA Checkpoint, Policy Management, Auto Auth, Clinical Decision Assistant and PA Routing, help payers reduce administrative burden, control costs and prepare for CMS-0057 compliance while preserving human clinical review on all denial decisions. Learn more at itilitihealth.com.

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