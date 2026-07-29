Blood Collection Devices Market Study Explores Industry Growth Toward $12.94 Billion

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The Business Research Company's Blood Collection Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood collection devices market has witnessed strong growth over recent years, driven by increasing healthcare demands and technological advancements. As diagnostic testing expands and new medical challenges emerge, this sector is poised for continued development. Let’s explore the current market outlook, key growth drivers, major players, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Blood Collection Devices Market Size and Growth Outlook from 2025 to 2030

The market for blood collection devices is on an upward trajectory, with its value expected to rise from $8.48 billion in 2025 to $9.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth is rooted in factors such as the increasing volume of diagnostic tests, a rising number of chronic disease cases, expanded hospital and diagnostic facility infrastructure, growth in blood donation campaigns, and the standardization of phlebotomy procedures. Moving forward, the market is projected to reach $12.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Key growth drivers for this period include the rising preference for minimally invasive sampling methods, wider adoption of automated blood collection devices, the expansion of home-based diagnostic solutions, an intensified focus on patient safety standards, and technological innovations in blood collection materials. Emerging trends during this forecast period highlight the growing use of safety-engineered blood collection tools, automated systems, micro-volume sampling devices, single-use disposable products, and enhanced emphasis on infection control and patient comfort.

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Understanding Blood Collection Devices and Their Applications

Blood collection devices are instruments designed to obtain blood samples from the body for various purposes. These devices play crucial roles in health and wellness testing, large-scale population studies, clinical research, and preclinical drug development. Their reliability and efficiency are fundamental to accurate diagnostics and patient care.

Key Factors Driving Expansion in the Blood Collection Devices Market

A major catalyst for market growth is the rising incidence of infectious diseases globally. Diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites—such as hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), malaria, syphilis, and brucellosis—require blood testing for diagnosis and monitoring. The continuous increase in such infections significantly boosts blood collection and diagnostic activities, thereby driving demand for blood collection devices. For example, in February 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 10.7% rise in tuberculosis cases in England, with numbers increasing from 4,380 in 2022 to 4,850 in 2023. This trend exemplifies how infectious disease prevalence contributes to the expanding need for blood collection technologies.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the Blood Collection Devices Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the blood collection devices market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong research and development activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments, expanding diagnostic facilities, and increasing awareness of disease management. The market’s regional scope includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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