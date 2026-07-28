ASHCRAFT & GEREL LLP ANNOUNCES UNCAPPED GLOBAL SETTLEMENT WITH J&J TO RESOLVE TALC LITIGATION

Ashcraft & Gerel attorneys helped secure an uncapped global settlement providing at least $5.5 billion for approximately 70,000 talc claimants.

Ashcraft & Gerel announces an uncapped J&J talc settlement providing at least $5.5 billion to approximately 70,000 plaintiffs.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashcraft & Gerel LLP, a leading plaintiff’s law firm whose attorneys serve as both Co-Lead Counsel and as a member of the Plaintiffs’ Negotiation Committee in MDL 2738 (District of New Jersey), announces that a historic settlement with Johnson & Johnson has been reached to resolve all current and pending talcum powder claims in MDL No. 2738 and related state court proceedings. The settlement, which is subject to certain conditions, is uncapped and will provide a minimum of $5.5 Billion in compensation to the approximately 70,000 plaintiffs in the MDL and related state court proceedings.

The settlement was the result of over ten years of litigation by the Plaintiffs’ leadership in MDL 2738, which fully supports this global resolution. Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel Michelle Parfitt of Ashcraft & Gerel LLP stated: “This resolution could not have been achieved without the courage and determination of these women and their families who demanded accountability for the conduct of J&J.” Ashcraft & Gerel Managing Partner R. Bryant McCulley, who served on the Plaintiff’s Negotiation Committee agreed: “This settlement, achieved through hard-fought negotiations under the direction of the Court-appointed mediator, represents a fair measure of long-delayed justice for these women and their families.”

Under the terms of the settlement, compensation is awarded timely through a transparent, tiered grid system based on objective criteria. The uncapped nature ensures that all eligible claimants will receive full compensation regardless of the number of claims. The settlement is subject to certain conditions and claimants have a deadline within which to enroll. Ashcraft & Gerel will be immediately notifying its clients of the details of the settlement and how to participate. Claimants represented by other counsel should immediately contact their law firm to discuss the settlement and how to register for inclusion.

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