Biotechnology Instruments Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biotechnology Instruments Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The biotechnology instruments sector has seen significant expansion recently, driven by advancements in research and technological integration. As this market continues to evolve, understanding its current size, growth drivers, and regional dynamics can provide valuable insight into the future trajectory of this vital industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Biotechnology Instruments Market
The biotechnology instruments market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $80.9 billion in 2025 to $86.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historical expansion can be linked to several factors, including limited automation in biotech laboratories, reliance on manual sample processing, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech research activities, widespread use of conventional diagnostic instruments, and growing demand for laboratory consumables.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $111.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. This forecasted growth is driven by the development of advanced laboratory automation tools, the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics in research workflows, broader genomics and proteomics studies, rising investments in pharmaceutical research and development, and the adoption of cloud-based data management platforms. Key trends shaping the market include increasing use of lab automation instruments, a surge in demand for high-throughput screening and analysis, expansion of proteomics and genomics research, growing clinical diagnostic applications for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) instruments, and heightened attention to quality control and regulatory compliance.

Understanding Biotechnology Instruments and Their Role
Biotechnology instruments encompass the specialized devices and tools utilized in biotech labs for research, product development, and various biological processes. They play a crucial role in manipulating biological systems and organisms, supporting progress in fields such as medicine, agriculture, and environmental science.

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Key Drivers Fueling the Biotechnology Instruments Market Growth
One of the main factors propelling the biotechnology instruments market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-lasting health conditions, typically persisting for three months or more, are becoming more common due to factors like unhealthy lifestyles, an aging global population, and improved diagnosis and awareness. Biotechnology instruments contribute significantly by improving diagnostic accuracy, optimizing treatments, and enabling better disease management. They also assist in identifying potential drug candidates and understanding their impacts on chronic illnesses.

For example, in June 2024, the National Health Service in the UK reported that 3,615,330 individuals registered with general practitioners were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023. This figure marks an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. This rise in chronic disease cases is a strong driver for the expanding biotechnology instruments market.

Geographical Landscape of the Biotechnology Instruments Market
In 2025, North America held the largest share in the biotechnology instruments market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market report includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed overview of global developments.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis
• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis
• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables
• Excel dashboards
• Market hotspots infographics
• Key technologies and future trends
• Updated graphics and tables

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Biotechnology Instruments Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

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The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

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